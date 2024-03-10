March 10, 2024 07:16 pm | Updated 07:16 pm IST

‘Apparent differences’ with Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar led to Arun Goel’s resignation

The sudden and unexpected resignation of Election Commissioner Arun Goel barely a week before the announcement of the Lok Sabha election came as a surprise to many but insiders in the poll body have pointed out that apparent differences emerged between the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar and Mr. Goel during their West Bengal visit to oversee the preparations for the parliamentary elections. According to well-placed sources, Mr. Goel refused to attend the press conference in Kolkata to brief the media about the preparations in West Bengal, which has the third largest number of parliamentary seats (42) after Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, after he reportedly differed with Mr. Kumar who addressed the media alone on March 5.

Lok Sabha election | Trinamool announces candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal

Putting an end to speculation over its pre-poll seat sharing with the Congress party, the Trinamool Congress (TMC) on March 10 announced candidates for all the 42 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal. The list of Trinamool Congress candidates had certain surprises, including former cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Berhampore and Kirti Azad from the Bardhaman Durgapur Lok Sabha seat. The party retained veteran MPs, including Sudip Banerjee from Kolkata and Saugata Roy from the Dum Dum Lok Sabha seat, and Kalyan Banerjee from Serampore.

Others make big promises, only BJP fulfils them: PM Modi

Launching the Mahatari Vandan Yojana – a financial assistance scheme for eligible married women in Chhattisgarh – on March 10, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was only the BJP that kept its electoral promises. “Mothers and sisters, before the elections, many parties make big promises. They promise the stars and the moon, but only a party with a clear intent like the BJP fulfills its promises. That is why in such a short span of time after the formation of the BJP government [in Chhattishgarh], the promise of the Mahatari Vandana Yojana has been fulfilled,” Mr. Modi said.

PM Modi inaugurates development projects worth over ₹34,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 10 inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of several development projects worth more than ₹34,700 crore across the State. The PM was accompanied by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and other BJP leaders as he visited the Manduri area of the district. Mr. Modi inaugurated Azamgarh, Shravasti, Chitrakoot, and Aligarh airports and a new terminal of Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport, Lucknow. He also inaugurated 15 airport projects, including 12 new terminal buildings almost worth ₹10,000 crore in Uttar Pradesh’s Azamgarh, marking the event to be the single biggest infra addition that will see a mix of new airports, expanded terminals, laying of foundation stones for upcoming airports and other related facilities.

India, European Free Trade Association ink free trade agreement

India and the four-nation European bloc European Free Trade Association (EFTA) on March 10 signed a free trade agreement to promote investments and boost two-way trade in goods and services. The EFTA members are Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway, and Switzerland. The agreement has 14 chapters, including trade in goods, rules of origin, intellectual property rights (IPRs), trade in services, investment promotion and cooperation, government procurement, technical barriers to trade and trade facilitation.

BJP, RSS have devious agenda of re-writing, destroying Constitution: Congress over BJP MPs remarks

The Congress on March 10 accused the BJP and the RSS of having a “hidden and devious” agenda of “re-writing and destroying” the Constitution while claiming that its MP Anantkumar Hegde has said the party needs 400 seats to “change the Indian Constitution”. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi claimed the BJP MP’s reported remark was a public declaration of the “hidden intentions” of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and their “Sangh Parivar”. Party chief Mallikarjun Kharge said the BJP MP’s statement “yet again exposes Modi-RSS” devious agenda to impose dictatorship”.

Girl, 6, raped by underage boys in Uttar Pradesh village

A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two boys in a village in Ballia under the Dubahar Police Station area of the district, police on March 10 said. Additional Superintendent of Police Durga Prasad Tiwari said, “The incident according to family members occurred on March 7. An FIR regarding the incident has been lodged on the complaint given by the father of the girl. Both the accused in the case are minors.” On March 9, the police booked both boys under IPC section 376 D (gang rape) and sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.

Bihar sand mining | ED arrests Lalu Prasad’s close aide in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a man allegedly linked to the RJD, in Bihar’s Patna as part of a money laundering probe related to alleged illegal sand mining in the State, official sources said on March 10. Searches at half a dozen premises of Mr. Yadav and his associates were launched in the State capital on March 9 by the central agency as part of the ongoing probe.

Ocean temperature hit record high in February 2024, EU scientists say

Ocean temperatures hit a record high in February, with the average global sea surface temperature at 21.06 degrees Celsius, the EU’s Copernicus Climate Change Service said on March 7. February’s average sea surface temperature surpassed the previous record of 20.98°C set in August 2023, in a dataset that goes back to 1979. The concerning marine record arrived during what was also the hottest February on record, marking the ninth consecutive month with such a milestone for the respective month.

Palestinians prepare for Ramadan in the shadow of Gaza war

Palestinians prepared for Ramadan in sombre mood with heightened security measures by Israeli police and the spectre of war and hunger in Gaza overshadowing the normally festive Muslim holy month as talks to secure a ceasefire stalled. Thousands of police have been deployed around the narrow streets of the Old City in Jerusalem, where tens of thousands of worshippers are expected every day at the Al Aqsa mosque compound, one of the holiest sites in Islam.

Asif Ali Zardari sworn in as Pakistan’s 14th President

Asif Ali Zardari took oath as Pakistan’s 14th President on March 10, a day after the veteran politician was overwhelmingly elected as the next head of country. Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa administered the oath to Mr. Zardari, 68, at Aiwan-e-Sadr, the Presidential Palace. He will replace Dr. Arif Alvi, who stayed in office for five more months despite completing his five-year term in September 2023.

India produces 97% of its total mobile phone demand locally: ICEA

Mobile phone manufacturing in value terms jumped 21-fold to ₹4.1 lakh crore in India in the last 10 years as government policy measures like the PLI scheme played a critical role in attracting global players to boost local production, industry body India Cellular and Electronics Association said in a statement. India now produces 97% of its total mobile phone demand locally and 30% of the total production in the financial year 2024 is meant for export, it said.

Ranji Trophy Final | Shreyas Iyer and Rahane run drought continue; Shardul snatches back initiative

Seasoned duo Shreyas Iyer and Ajinkya Rahane’s run drought continued but Shardul Thakur’s all-rounder utility helped hosts Mumbai to claw their way back against a gutsy Vidarbha on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy final. After scoring a counter-punching 75 off only 69 balls to give Mumbai’s below-par first innings score of 224, some semblance of respectability, Thakur also dismissed veteran opener Dhruv Shorey (0) with an angular delivery which got him a favourable DRS result.