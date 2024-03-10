GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Others make big promises, only BJP fulfils them: Modi

The Chhattisgarh Mahtari Vandan Yojana was a pre-poll promise by the BJP; the scheme to support married women has 70 lakh beneficiaries and has paid out ₹655 crore in its first monthly instalment

March 10, 2024 06:21 pm | Updated 06:21 pm IST - RAIPUR

Shubhomoy Sikdar
Shubhomoy Sikdar
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. | Photo Credit: ANI

Launching the Mahatari Vandan Yojana – a financial assistance scheme for eligible married women in Chhattisgarh – on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that it was only the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that kept its electoral promises.

“Mothers and sisters, before the elections, many parties make big promises. They promise the stars and the moon, but only a party with a clear intent like the BJP fulfills its promises. That is why in such a short span of time after the formation of the BJP government [in Chhattishgarh], the promise of the Mahatari Vandana Yojana has been fulfilled,” Mr. Modi said.

The Mahtari Vandan Yojana was a pre-poll promise of the BJP in last year’s Assembly election campaign. Under the scheme, ₹1,000 per month is given to eligible married women in the State as a monthly direct benefit transfer. So far, there have been 70 lakh beneficiaries, and ₹655 crore was transferred on Sunday, as the first payment instalment under the scheme.

Women’s well-being key

The Prime Minister – who addressed the beneficiaries gathered at the Raipur launch event via video conferencing from Varanasi – emphasised that a healthy family stems from the well-being of its women. “Our government is committed to ensuring the holistic well-being of every family, and this begins with the health and dignity of the women,” he said. 

Speaking of some of the other initiatives taken by his government, Mr. Modi said that women were getting pucca houses and Ujjwala gas cylinders in their name. Half of all Jan Dhan accounts are in the name of women, who have also availed 65% of the Mudra loans disbursed to fund small businesses being set up by the underprivileged.

The Prime Minister added that more than 10 crore women from self-help groups have benefitted during his tenure, while more than one crore women have become lakhpati didis. This refers to beneficiaries of a Union government scheme which aims to train women’s self-help groups to earn a sustainable income of at least ₹1 lakh per annum by setting up micro-enterprises within their villages. Mr. Modi reiterated the goal of benefiting three crore lakhpati didis

The Prime Minister also lauded the Vishnu Deo Sai-led Chhattisgarh government’s efforts, such as approving the pending construction of rural houses, and disbursing paddy bonuses amounting to ₹3,700 crore. 

Related Topics

Chhattisgarh / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.