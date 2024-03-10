GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Bihar sand mining: ED arrests Lalu Yadav’s close aide in money laundering case

Yadav was arrested late on March 9 night and about ₹2.3 crore cash was seized from the various premises that were raided

March 10, 2024 11:03 am | Updated 11:04 am IST - Patna

PTI
Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conduct raid at the residence of RJD leader Subhash Yadav, a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, at Danapur in Patna, Saurday, March 9, 2024.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials conduct raid at the residence of RJD leader Subhash Yadav, a close aide of Lalu Prasad Yadav, at Danapur in Patna, Saurday, March 9, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Enforcement Directorate has arrested Subhash Yadav, a man allegedly linked to the RJD, in Bihar's Patna as part of a money laundering probe related to alleged illegal sand mining in the State, official sources said on March 10.

Searches at half a dozen premises of Mr. Yadav and his associates were launched in the State capital on March 9 by the central agency as part of the ongoing probe.

Mr. Yadav was arrested late on March 9 night and about ₹2.3 crore cash was seized from the various premises that were raided, the sources said.

ED raids RJD chief Lalu Yadav’s close aide Subash Yadav’s residence in Patna

Alleged to be the "key syndicate member" of the sand mining racket, Mr. Yadav is expected to be produced before a special Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) court in Patna on March 11. He had contested elections on an RJD ticket in the past, the sources said.

The money laundering case stems from a clutch of 20 FIRs registered by Bihar Police against a company called Broadsons Commodities Pvt. Ltd. (BCPL) and its directors, alleging that they were engaged in illegal mining and sale of sand without using e-challans.

Last year, the ED had arrested Bihar MLC and JD(U) leader Radha Charan Sah, his son Kanhaiya Prasad and directors of Broadsons Commodities Mithilesh Kumar Singh, Baban Singh and Surendra Kumar Jindal in the case and they are currently lodged in jail under judicial custody.

ED attaches properties worth crores of rupees of Bihar JD(U) MLC under PMLA

The agency had filed a charge sheet against them before a Patna special PMLA court in November 2023.

The alleged sand trade is controlled by a syndicate which invested funds in the said company and the syndicate earns profit by illegally selling sand, which is nothing but proceeds of crime, according to the ED.

The ED has claimed that proceeds of crime to the tune of ₹161 crore were generated in this case.

