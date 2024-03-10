GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Lok Sabha polls | Trinamool Congress announces candidates for all 42 seats in West Bengal

This is the first time TMC has announced its candidate list from a mega public meeting at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground

March 10, 2024 02:40 pm | Updated 02:58 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau
TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, on March 10, 2024

TMC chief and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee speaks during a rally, ahead of the Lok Sabha elections, in Kolkata, on March 10, 2024 | Photo Credit: PTI

The Trinamool Congress (TMC), on March 10, announced its candidate list for all the 42 seats in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

This is the first time that the TMC has announced its candidate list from a mega public meeting at Kolkata’s Brigade Parade Ground.

Doors are still open for alliance with Trinamool Congress: Jairam Ramesh

The party fielded cricketers Yusuf Pathan from Baharampore and Kirti Azad from Bardhaman Durgapur. Senior Trinamool leaders Saugata Roy has been retained to contest from Dum Dum, Sudip Banerjee will contest from Kolkata Uttar and Abhishek Banerjee will contest from Diamond Harbour. It also renominated Mahua Moitra from Krishnanagar LS seat.

TMC to contest in Assam, Meghalaya

The Trinamool Congress launched its poll campaign from the rally where its chief Mamata Banerjee set the tone for the upcoming elections.

Ms. Banerjee said that the Trinamool Congress will contest elections alone in Bengal and will also fight in Assam, Meghalaya. The TMC is also in talks with Akhilesh Yadav of Samajwadi Party (SP) for contesting in one LS seat in Uttar Pradesh, Ms. Banerjee added.

During the rally, Ms. Banerjee said that PM Modi must cross-check facts with officials before making allegations against Bengal. “We will never allow BJP to bring NRC or open detention camps in Bengal,” Ms. Banerjee said.

In an apparent dig at ex-Calcutta HC judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, Ms. Banerjee said, “I respect judiciary, but a few judges worked as BJP agents.”

Lakhs of supporters and numerous block-level leaders were seen in the morning flocking from different districts to hear their leader, affectionately called ‘Didi’. Christened ‘Jana Garjan Sabha’, the mega event features three platforms, including a cross ramp, with Ms. Banerjee and TMC’s national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee taking centre stage as the main speakers.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related Topics

Kolkata / All India Trinamool Congress / state politics / national politics / General Elections 2024

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.