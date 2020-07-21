Top news of the day: court puts decision on defection notices to Rajasthan rebels on hold till July 24; Lockdown ends in Karnataka, and more

Rajasthan High Court on Tuesday directed the State Assembly Speaker not to take a decision on the defection notices issued by him to rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot and 18 MLAs supporting him till July 24.

After several rounds of meetings with officials and consultations with experts during the last few days, the Karnataka government on Tuesday decided against extending the existing lockdown in the State, including Bengaluru Urban and Bengaluru Rural districts, for revival of the economy.

The results of Delhi’s sero-prevalence study, released on Tuesday, show that on an average the prevalence of IgG antibodies across the Capital is 23.48%. The study indicates that a large number of infected persons remain asymptomatic.

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says.

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s no-holds-barred attack against his former deputy, Sachin Pilot, isn’t just the outburst of a leader whose government has been facing a crisis because of the rebellion by Mr. Pilot and his supporters.

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 85,his son Ashutosh Tandon announced on Twitter.

Nalini Sriharan, a life convict in the former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, allegedly threatened to end her life in the Special Prison for Women in Vellore on Monday.

The diagnosis of COVID-19 in two candidates and the parent of another who had appeared for the recent KEAM (Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical) 2020 entrance examination has triggered panic in the State capital. They tested positive on Monday evening.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has temporarily suspended the issuance of time slot ‘sarva darshan’ tokens from Tuesday.

The much-awaited meeting of Nepal’s ruling communist party on July 21 failed to sort out the differences between Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli and the rival faction led by party executive chairperson Pushpa Kamal Dahal “Prachanda” as political issues did not figure during the brief deliberations held in the absence of the Premier.

Economic activity continues to remain weak and will lead to a 6.1% contraction in India’s GDP in the current fiscal, a foreign brokerage said on Tuesday.

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday listed the alleged “attempt to topple” the government in Rajasthan and the “Namaste Trump” event as among the Centre’s “achievements” in the COVID-19 era.