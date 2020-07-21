Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passes away

Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon passed away on Tuesday morning. He was 85,his son Ashutosh Tandon announced on Twitter.
“Babuji nahi rahe (father is no more)”, tweeted Mr. Ashutosh for his father who was admitted to a private hospital in Lucknow on June 11. He was undergoing treatment after complaining of breathing issues and difficulty in urination and fever, the Raj Bhavan had said.
“With extreme sadness we inform that that my father Lalji Tandon passed away at 5.35 a.m. on Tuesday,” wrote his son. He appealed to people to pay their respects from their home so that social distancing norms were followed during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Condoling his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Twitter Mr. Tandon would be remembered for his “untiring efforts” to serve society. “He played a key role in strengthening the BJP in Uttar Pradesh. He made a mark as an effective administrator, always giving importance of pubic welfare. Anguished by his passing away," said Mr. Modi.
Further, he said Mr. Tandon was well-versed with constitutional matters. "He enjoyed a long and close association with beloved Atal ji."
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said on Twitter he got the opportunity to work with Mr. Tandon for a long period. “His long public life was dedicated to the service of people and he left behind a unique imprint through his work,” said Mr. Singh.
