Rajasthan political crisis | Always knew Sachin Pilot as ‘worthless’ person, but kept quiet in party’s interest: CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on July 20 described his former deputy Sachin Pilot as a ‘worthless’ person, doing nothing , but said he raised no question over it in the party’s interest.
In his statement, he, however, did not name him.
He said no demand was raised to change the PCC president, a post which Mr. Pilot held for the last seven years in Rajasthan.
Mr. Gehlot said he “used to talk about conspiracy to topple his government but nobody believed that he [Pilot], having an innocent face, good command over English and Hindi, and influence over the media across the country, can do this”.
“Rajasthan is the only State where no demand was raised to change the PCC president in seven years. We knew that nothing is happening here. We knew he is nikamma [worthless] and nakara [idle], still we did not question this in the interest of the party,” Mr. Gehlot said.
