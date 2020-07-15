Rajasthan political crisis: I am not joining the BJP, will continue to be Congress MLA, says Sachin Pilot

A day after he was sacked from the Deputy Chief Minister and Pradesh Congress Committee president posts, Congress leader Sachin Pilot has broken his silence on the Rajasthan political crisis. In an exclusive chat with The Hindu, Mr. Pilot said that he will not be switching parties.

Mr. Pilot said that he has "genuine grievances" with the Ashok Ghelot government, and those are yet to be resolved. Tension has been rife between the two leaders after Mr. Pilot was reportedly denied the CM post after the December 2018 Assembly elections.

Here are the latest updates:

10 am

Not joining BJP, Sachin Pilot tells The Hindu

I am not joining the BJP, said former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot on Wednesday.

In an exclusive chat with The Hindu, Mr. Pilot said that he will continue to be a Congress MLA from Tonk.

"There is a planned effort and propoganda to tarnish my name and image. I have come here with my genuine grievances with Ashok Gehlot Ji's government," he said.

"I have not said anything against my party or uttered a word. I have not picked up a fight with my party. I have had conversation with Priyanka ji but that has not led to any resolution," he added.

- Sandeep Phukan

9.45 am

Congress party has initiated the process for disqualification of Sachin Pilot and other MLAs who are supporting him, for their anti-party activities.

A request has been made to the Rajasthan Assembly Speaker to issue notices to them.

Congress general secretary Avinash Pande dissolves RPCC executive, departments, cells

Congress national general secretary and Rajasthan in-charge Avinash Pande on Tuesday dissolved the party’s state executive and all departments and cells of the Rajasthan Pradesh Congress Committee (RPCC).

The development comes after Congress cracked down on Sachin Pilot and sacking two loyalists from the State Cabinet. - PTI

Vasundhara Raje’s silence rings out loud

Amid the unfolding, cacophonous political crisis in Rajasthan, the silence of former chief minister and BJP leader Vasundhara Raje has rung out loud and became a major factor in the BJP’s cautious, wait and watch attitude towards Sachin Pilot’s rebellion against the Congress.

Ms. Raje is reportedly in Dholpur, her traditional stomping ground and has not — not even via a single tweet — commented on the goings-on in the State where she has twice been chief minister. Other BJP leaders from the State — Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, former Union minister P.P. Choudhary and Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur — have commented, though in measured tones.

Union Minister Shekhawat hints at Pilot’s entry into BJP

Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on Tuesday gave several indications that rebel Congress leader Sachin Pilot may be joining the BJP after he was sacked from the posts of Rajasthan Congress president and State deputy chief minister.

Speaking to the media, Mr Shekhawat said “Any leader with a mass base who wishes to join the BJP should be welcomed.”

Senior party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Om Mathur had already left for Jaipur amid the unfolding drama after a second meeting of the Congress Legislature Party.