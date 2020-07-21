Rahul Gandhi lists alleged ‘attempt to topple’ government in Rajasthan among Centre’s ‘achievements’ in COVID era

Taking a dig at the Modi government, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday listed the alleged “attempt to topple” the government in Rajasthan and the “Namaste Trump” event as among the Centre’s “achievements” in the COVID-19 era.

Also read: PM Modi’s ‘fake strongman image’ is now India’s biggest weakness, says Rahul Gandhi

In a sarcastic tweet in Hindi, he said due to such “achievements” of the government, the country is now ‘Aatmanirbhar’ in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

The former Congress president has been attacking the government over its handling of the coronavirus crisis and questioning its planning behind combating the pandemic.

“Achievements of the government in the COVID-era: February -- Namaste Trump, March-- toppling the government in Madhya Pradesh, April -- making people light candles, May -- government’s sixth anniversary, June -- Bihar virtual rally, July -- Attempt to topple the government in Rajasthan,” Mr. Gandhi said in the tweet.

Also read: BJP has ‘institutionalised’ lies and India will have to pay a price, says Rahul Gandhi

“That is why the country is ‘Aatmanirbhar’ (self-sufficient) in the fight against coronavirus,” he said.

India’s first COVID-19 case was detected on January 30 in Kerala.