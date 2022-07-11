The major news headlines of the day and more.

AIADMK general council meet | Edappadi Palaniswami made interim general secretary, O. Panneerselvam expelled

In a series of dramatic developments that unfolded during the executive council meeting, the AIADMK executive council appointed former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as interim General Secretary of the party and expelled O. Panneerselvam for allegedly indulging in “anti-party activities”. Tension prevailed near the AIADMK party headquarters from Monday morning as a major clash erupted between the supporters of the two leaders. Later, authorities of the revenue department entered the premises of the AIADMK office ‘MGR Maaligai’ in Chennai and sealed the building.

Supreme Court awards four months prison to Vijay Mallya in contempt case

The apex court had found Mallya guilty of contempt on May 9, 2017, for willful disobedience of its order to come clean about his assets. He had not disclosed $40 million received from British liquor major Diageo Plc following his resignation as Chairman of United Spirits Limited in February 2016.

1993 Mumbai blasts case | Centre ‘bound to advise’ President to remit life sentence of Abu Salem, says Supreme Court

The Supreme Court on July 11 held that the Centre was “bound to advise” the President of India to remit the life sentence of gangster Abu Salem in the 1993 Mumbai blasts case on his completion of 25 years of his jail term in view of the national commitment made to Portugal during his extradition. The papers should be forwarded to the President within a month of Salem completing the 25-year period.

National Herald case | ED asks Sonia Gandhi to appear before it on July 21

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi, 75, was issued a second summon by the Enforcement Directorate for June 23, but she could not keep the date as she was “strictly advised to rest at home following her hospitalisation on account of COVID-19 and a lung infection“.

Lakhimpur Kheri court sends Alt News co-founder Zubair to 14-day judicial custody

Mr. Zubair was produced in the court of the Mohammedi Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate through videoconferencing, Assistant Prosecuting Officer Avadhesh Yadav said. The prosecution had sought police custody, a plea countered by the Mr. Zubair’s counsel. The court sent him to 14-day judicial custody, Mr. Yadav said. The next hearing on the plea for his police custody has now been fixed for July 13, he added.

Supreme Court asks Maharashtra Speaker to defer disqualification proceedings against CM Eknath Shinde, others

Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana asked lawyers representing the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly secretariat to inform the Speaker’s office to not list the disqualification proceedings on July 12. The CJI said the court would take some time to list the pending petitions regarding the disqualification process as it had to constitute a Bench for it.

Heavy rain lashes Ahmedabad, parts of Gujarat as monsoon intensifies

The State authorities have ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other institutions for Monday as more rain has been predicted for the next two days. In Ahmedabad, several areas were nearly submerged in water as the city witnessed more than five inches rain in the span of two hours.

PM Modi unveils national emblem on new Parliament building

Officials said the emblem is made up of bronze with a total weight of 9,500 kg and is 6.5 metre in height. It has been cast at the top of the central foyer of the new Parliament building, and a supporting structure of steel weighing around 6,500 kg has been constructed to support the emblem, they said. Mr. Modi also interacted with workers involved in building the new Parliament.

India refutes speculative media reports on sending troops to Sri Lanka: Indian High Commission

The Indian High Commission in Sri Lanka has categorically dismissed for the second time in as many months the speculative media reports about New Delhi sending its troops to Colombo, where thousands of angry protesters stormed embattled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s official residence and set Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe’s house on fire amidst the ongoing economic crisis.

Sri Lanka President near airport as exile rumours spread

Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled the presidential palace in Colombo under naval protection on July 9, shortly before tens of thousands of protesters overran the compound. The 73-year-old leader had taken refuge at a navy facility before being brought to the Katunayake airbase - which shares a perimeter fence with the country’s main Bandaranaike International airport.

Ukraine official says Russia strikes ‘absolute terrorism’

Governor of the Kharkiv region Oleh Syneihubov said on Telegram that the Russian forces only hit civilian targets in three missile strikes on the northeastern city. “All (three were launched) exclusively on civilian objects, this is absolute terrorism!” Mr. Syneihubov said. One of the missiles destroyed a school, another a residential building while the third landed near warehouse facilities, said Mr. Syneihubov. He said latest reports were that three people died and 28 were wounded in the attacks.

U.K. PM race widens with Foreign Minister Liz Truss entering the fray

The race to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative Party leader and the next British prime minister widened further on Monday as Foreign Secretary Liz Truss became another high-profile contestant entering the fray to go head-to-head with British Indian former Minister Rishi Sunak.

TCS shares fall nearly 5% after Q1 earnings; mcap declines by ₹55,471 crore

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday fell nearly 5%, wiping out ₹55,471.22 crore from its market valuation, after the company’s June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations. The stock declined 4.64% to settle at ₹3,113.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it went lower by 4.87% to ₹3,105.85.

Sensex falls 87 points on selling in IT counters, weak global equities

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 86.61 points or 0.16% to settle at 54,395.23. During the day, it fell by 391.31 points or 0.71% to 54,090.53. The broader NSE Nifty dipped 4.60 points or 0.03% to close at 16,216.

Rupee falls 22 paise to record low of 79.48 against US dollar

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened weak at 79.30 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 79.24 and a low of 79.49. It finally settled at 79.48 (provisional), down 22 paise over its previous close of 79.26.

Eng vs Ind, 1st ODI | India look to carry T20 template into ODIs

India’s high-risk play helped them win the series against England and considering that the ODIs have become an extension of the shortest format, skipper Rohit Sharma sees no reason why his team should back down from that approach.

Eng vs Ind | Rohit Sharma hits back at ‘experts’, says Virat Kohli’s quality can’t be questioned

Kohli, who has not scored a hundred across formats since November 2019, failed to make an impact in the couple of T20s against England. While his form is being questioned in all formats of the games, Kohli was making a return to T20 Internationals after five months.