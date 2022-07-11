TCS shares fall nearly 5% after Q1 earnings; mcap declines by ₹55,471 crore

TCS has missed on both revenue and margins in the June quarter results, says expert

Shares of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday fell nearly 5%, wiping out ₹55,471.22 crore from its market valuation, after the company's June quarter earnings failed to meet market expectations.

The stock declined 4.64% to settle at ₹3,113.25 apiece on the BSE. During the day, it went lower by 4.87% to ₹3,105.85.

On the NSE, it fell 4.70% to end at ₹3,112 apiece.

Its market capitalisation (mcap) tumbled ₹55,471.22 crore to ₹11,39,154.17 crore on the BSE.

"On a stock specific front TCS fell by more than 4% as Q1 FY23 results missed estimates," said Mohit Nigam, Head - PMS at Hem Securities.

June quarter results

The country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2% rise in the June quarter net profit to ₹9,478 crore, restricted by the impact of annual wage hikes and promotions that took operating profit margins to multi-quarter lows.

The Tata Group company, which is the first in the country's over $220 billion software exports industry to report earnings, however, said that it does not see any adverse business impact because of worries around recession in its key markets.

It reported a 16.2% growth in revenue at ₹52,758 crore for the quarter, with all the big geographies and business segments reporting strong numbers, but it was operating profit margins, which slid down to 23.1% – much lower than the aspirational band of over 26% – that hurt the profit growth.

Company's managing director and chief executive Rajesh Gopinathan hinted that this is the bottom for the margins, attributing the fall to annual wage hikes and promotions, which drilled a 1.50% hole.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said the company has missed on both revenue and margins in the June quarter results.

"Q1 FY23 operating performance was a tad below expectations," according to a research report on TCS by Emkay Global Financial Services.

Other IT shares slump

Other IT stocks also ended lower, with frontline firms like HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro and Tech Mahindra falling in the range of 4.10-1.83%.

The BSE Information Technology index also settled lower by 2.70% to 28,020.72.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 86.61 points or 0.16% to settle at 54,395.23.

"As the domestic market turned its focus towards quarterly results, the weak start of IT earnings wounded the sentiments, forcing benchmark indices to open on a weak note. However, with support from banking, metal and energy stocks, the domestic market managed to pare its losses to close flattish," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.