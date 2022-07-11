AIADMK general council meet live updates | Party headquarters sealed, OPS expelled and EPS made party’s interim general secretary

Bringing dual leadership in the party to an end, the executive general council revives the post of general secretary after a gap of five years, during the meeting held at Vanagaram, Chennai. Following violence, the party headquarters was sealed by revenue authorities.

AIADMK headquarters - MGR Maaligai, located at Royapettah, Chennai, was sealed by the revenue officials after clashes erupted between EPS and OPS factions on July 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Bringing dual leadership in the party to an end, the executive general council revives the post of general secretary after a gap of five years, during the meeting held at Vanagaram, Chennai. Following violence, the party headquarters was sealed by revenue authorities.

In a series of dramatic developments that unfolded during the executive council meeting, the AIADMK executive council appointed former Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami as interim General Secretary of the party and expelled O. Panneerselvam for allegedly indulging in "anti-party activities".

While the council meet was underway in Vanagaram, on the outskirts of Chennai, chaotic scenes were witnessed in the party headquarters in Royapettah, Chennai.

1 pm

Jayakumar lashes out at OPS

O. Panneerselvam is the stooge of the DMK, says D Jayakumar while addressing media persons. He adds, “It was the duty of the Government to give protection to the AIADMK headquarters. When Jayalalithaa was the Chief Minister, Vaiko after his expulsion from DMK, wanted to take out a rally via Anna Arivalayam, permission was refused.” OPS trespassed into AIADMK headquarters and took away documents, he further alleges.

12.40 pm

OPS stages dharna

Briefly after expulsion from AIADMK, O. Paneerselvam sits in dharna at the party headquarters in Chennai on July 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Expelled party leader O. Pannerselvam sits on the floor at the office of AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah following a meeting revenue authorities had with him. Earlier this morning, he had entered the party office after his supporters broke open the locks amidst a clash with supporters of Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

12.30 pm

AIADMK headquarters sealed

Office of AIADMK headquarters at Royapettah, Chennai sealed by the revenue officials | Photo Credit: R. Ragu

Following group clash and violence, the AIADMK headquarters ‘MGR Maaligai’ located at Royapettah, Chennai is sealed by the revenue authorities. Ousted leader and former Chief Minister O. Panneerselvam leaves the premises with his supporters.

12.25 pm

Revenue officials at party headquarters

Led by Revenue Divisional Officer (RDO) Saivathini, authorities of revenue department enter AIADMK party office at Royapettah, Chennai. Police asks OPS camp to vacate the premises.

12.20 pm

EPS slams OPS

AIADMK’s interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami speaks during the general council meeting held at Vaanagaram on July 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

Addressing the general council members after his appointment as AIADMK interim general secretary, Edappadi K. Palaniswami hits out at DMK and Stalin’s Government. EPS says O Panneeselvam never sacrificed anything. The party head states, “He was not loyal to Jayalalithaa and he was the chief polling agent for Vennira Adai Nirmala who contested against Jayalalithaa in 1989. Meanwhile, I remained in the AIADMK for 48 years as a loyal cadre.

Replacing OPS, Dindigul Srinivasan is named as the treasurer of AIADMK by EPS.”

11.50 am

OPS to approach Court on expulsion

O. Panneerselvam says as per bylaw he was elected coordinator by 1.5 crore cadres. “Neither Edappadi K. Palaniswami nor K. P. Munusamy has powers to expel me. I am expelling EPS and Munusamy from primary membership of party,” he claims. OPS says he will approach the courts and seek justice.

11.40 am

OPS expelled

Natham Viswanathan moves resolution to expel O. Panneerselvam from the AIADMK, stripping him off all posts in the party and from primary membership. O Panneerselvam, three time stop-gap Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu - twice when Jayalalithaa was unseated by judiciary (2001, 2014) and once after her death (2016) was expelled from the AIADMK by the general council.

During the meeting held at Vanagaram, he was accused of hobnobbing with DMK to weaken the AIADMK and launching legal battles against the party meet for selfish interests. Vaithilingam, JCD Prabakar and PH Manoj Pandian too expelled. Resolution adopted unanimously at general council.

11.05 am

Expulsion of OPS mooted

Senior leader K.P. Munusamy says that in deference to the sentiments of the party cadre, Edappadi K. Palaniswami will move a resolution expelling O. Panneerselvam from the party. Munusamy who accuses O. Panneerselvam of joining hands with the DMK to destroy the party headquarters says OPS did not sacrifice anything for the party.

10.30 am

OPS faces heat

Former Minister P Thangamani takes a dig at O. Panneerselvam, “Do we need people who have acted against the party? We don’t need such people, Thangamani says about O. Panneerselvam. Those who were given an identity by Amma (Jayalalithaa) are saying the party will be destroyed.”

10.11 am

Unitary leadership is back

Edappadi K. Palaniswami appointed as AIADMK’s interim general secretary during the general council meeting held at Vanagram, Chennai on July 11, 2022 | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

AIADMK general council unanimously elects and appoints Edappadi K. Palaniswami as party interim general secretary till a general secretary is elected as per amended bylaws, declares R.B. Udhayakumar. Elections for the post of AIADMK general secretary will be held within four months, he adds. The AIADMK general council members give standing ovation to interim general secretary Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Unitary leadership inevitable

Unitary leadership inevitable for strengthening AIADMK, says R.B. Udhayakumar. AIADMK general council proposes to replace “coordinator / co-coordinator” with ‘general secretary’ in its bylaws. R B Udhaykumar reads out multiple amendments including nomination process for aspirants for post of general secretary.

9.52 am

The Ettappan remark

R B Udhayakumar says Ettappan was born in the same land as Kattabomman. “Do not worry that Lakshmanan is not here when Rama is being coronated. 1.5 crore cadre are with Rama.”

9.50 am

Proposal to abolish coordinator, co-coordinator posts

Reading out the resolutions, AIADMK leader R.B .Udhayakumar said: “AIADMK general council proposes to abolish posts of coordinator and co-coordinator. Party general council empowered to amend bylaws to abolish posts. Though the two posts have ceased, the actions taken by the two leaders in the interim would be valid.”

9.30 am

Violence at AIADMK headquarters condemned

Condemning the violence that broke out at the headquarters of the AIADMK party office, a resolution said “Breaking open locks of any premises without authorisation is trespass.”

9.15 am

16 resolutions adopted

AIADMK leader and former CM Edappadi K. Palaniswami arrives at the party’s general council meeting in Vanagaram, Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam

The AIADMK executive council unanimously passes the 16 resolutions, according to the party spokesperson

9.05 am

Madras High Court gives nod for AIADMK general council meet

The Madras High Court gave a go ahead for the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) general council meet scheduled in Chennai on Monday, July 11, 2022 to abolish the posts of cordinator and joint coordinator and instead elect an interim general secretary.

Justice Krishnan Ramasamy dismissed applications filed by party leader O. Panneerselvam and general council member P. Vairamuthu alias 'Amman' Vairamuthu to injunct the party from conducting the meet. The order was passed at 9 am, shortly before the meet was slated to commence.— Mohamed Imranullah S.

8.30 am

Violence outside AIADMK headquarters

Violence erupts in Royapettah near AIADMK headquarters | Video Credit: R. Ragu

Tension prevailed near the AIADMK party headquarters in Royapettah from Monday morning as a major clash erupted between supporters of AIADMK leaders Edappadi K. Palaniswami and O. Panneerselvam just half an hour before the party general council commenced in Vanagaram.

Trouble began when Mr. Panneerselvam was on the way to the party office in his vehicle, the supporters of Mr. Palaniswami hurled stones preventing his convoy from advancing. The supporters of Mr. Panneerselvam however retaliated in kings and managed to break open the locked premises of the AIADMK party office and enter..

After Mr. Paneerselvam entered the party headquarters, his supporters also followed suit. Supporters of the two warring factions continued attacking each with stones, bottles and plastic chairs. Some tore the banners of Mr. Palaniswami and set them afire. Several vehicles parked on the roadside were damaged. — R. Sivaraman