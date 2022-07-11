Heavy rain lashes Ahmedabad, parts of Gujarat as monsoon intensifies

In Ahmedabad, several areas were nearly submerged in water following more than five inches rain in the span of two hours

People move their vehicles through water-logged roads after heavy rains in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Extremely heavy rain battered Ahmedabad and parts of Gujarat as monsoon intensified across the State. Torrential rain late on Sunday evening led to waterlogging in roads and flooding in eastern Ahmedabad.

The State authorities have ordered the closure of schools, colleges and other institutions for Monday as more rain has been predicted for the next two days.

In Ahmedabad, several areas were nearly submerged in water as the city witnessed more than five inches rain in the span of two hours.

Most of the city roads where under knee-deep water due to sudden downpours.

The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation issued an order to shut the schools in the city while the District Collector gave a similar order for schools in rural areas.

3,000 people evacuated

In Chhota Udepur district, more than 20 inches of rainfall was recorded on Sunday leading to floods in villages. The administration has alerted around a dozen villages due to water inflow in a nearby dam.

In south Gujarat also, rivers are swelling in Valsad, Navsari and Dangs districts. More than 3,000 people have been shifted to low-lying areas.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel held a meeting with the District Collectors from the State Emergency Operations Centre to review the work being done to deal with the situation amidst continuing downpour.