Top news of the day: India breaches Brisbane fort after 32 years, wins series against Australia; India asks Whatsapp to withdraw changes to privacy policy, and more

An Indian cricket team saddled with broken bones and battered bodies showed a never-seen-before zeal to retain the coveted Border-Gavaskar trophy with a historic three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth and final Test here, successfully chasing a 328-run target to seal the four-match series 2-1.

The Indian government has asked WhatsApp to withdraw the recent changes in the privacy policy of the messaging app, saying unilateral changes are not fair and acceptable.

As part of a series of events to inaugurate President-Elect Joe Biden and Vice President-Elect Kamala Harris, members of some of the most established orchestras in the U.S. are getting together for a live-streamed musical tribute, “Fanfare for Joe and Kamala,” a day before the actual Inauguration. In the ensemble, whose members are drawn from the New York Philharmonic, the National Symphony and other big names in the business, is the recently formed South Asian Symphony Orchestra (SASO), which was co-founded by former Foreign Secretary and Indian Ambassador to the U.S. Nirupama Rao.

From 1947-48 till 2018, India managed to win only five Tests in Australia, in 44 attempts, with no series wins. Over the course of two subsequent tours, India raised that figure to nine wins. India made history in 2018-19 with its first ever series win in Australia and in the next tour in 2020-21, they defied several odds to win 2-1. India’s visits to Australia have produced some gripping contests in the past. We look back at those victories and several near-misses.

Mounting his attack against the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Acts will only allow agriculture to be monopolised by three or four 'crony capitalists.'

V. Shanta, doyen of cancer care in the country, senior oncologist and chairperson of the Cancer Institute (WIA), Adyar died early Tuesday morning. She was 93.

A sample of a dead crow from Red Fort has tested positive for bird flu and orders have been issued to restrict the entry of public into the monument, officials said on Tuesday.

The syllabus for the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) will not be reduced in 2021, the Education Ministry statement said on Tuesday. However, as several Class 12 boards have cut down their syllabi this year, both the engineering and medical entrance tests will offer more choices in their question paper patterns.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday sought a status report from the National Green Tribunal-appointed River Yamuna Monitoring Committee led by former Delhi Chief Secretary Shailaja Chandra about its recommendations to improve the quality of water and the extent to which States have implemented their suggestions.

Members of the Supreme Court-appointed panel on farm laws will not let their personal views on these Acts come in the way of their deliberations with various stakeholders, key committee member Anil Ghanwat said on January 19, while asserting that they are not on the side of any party or the government.

BJP president J.P. Nadda on Tuesday took to Twitter to question Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on his party’s stance on the farmers issue, China and its about-turn on the traditional Pongal sport of Jallikattu.

The COVID-19 pandemic has not only claimed millions of lives, it is also increasing disparities and social fragmentation, while it will threaten the economy in the next 3-5 years and will weaken geopolitical stability over the next 5-10 years, a study showed on January 19, In its annual Global Risks Report, the World Economic Forum (WEF) also termed ‘infectious diseases’ as the biggest risk in terms of impact for the next decade, while ‘extreme weather’ tops the chart for risks in terms of likelihood.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday asked the Delhi Police to set five targets for each police station for its improvement and better performance by 2022 when the country will celebrate 75 years of independence.