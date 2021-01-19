Cricket

Aus vs Ind 4th Test Day 5 | India 183/3 at tea

Indian batsmen Cheteshwar Pujara, left, and Shubman Gill talk during play on the final day of the fourth cricket test between India and Australia at the Gabba, Brisbane, Australia on January 19, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AP

India were 183 for three at tea on day five, needing another 145 runs for victory in the final Test against Australia in Brisbane on Tuesday.

Brief scores: Australia 369 and 294. India 326 and 183/3 in 63 overs (Shubman Gill 91, Cheteshwar Pujara batting 43; Pat Cummins 2/22).

Scoreboard Australia 1st Innings 369 India 1st Innings 336 Australia 2nd Innings 294 India 2nd Innings (Target 328 in 97 overs) Rohit Sharma c Paine b Cummins 7 Shubman Gill c Smith b Lyon 91 Cheteshwar Pujara batting 43 Ajinkya Rahane c Paine b Cummins 24 Rishabh Pant batting 10 Extras (b-6, nb-2) 8 Total (For 3 wkts, 63 Overs) 183 Fall of Wickets: 1-18, 2-132, 3-167 Bowling: Mitchell Starc 12-0-62-0, Josh Hazlewood 14-3-41-0, Pat Cummins 17-8-22-2, Cameron Green 3-1-10-0, Nathan Lyon 17-4-42-1.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 19, 2021 11:07:14 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/sport/cricket/australia-vs-india-fouth-test-match-brisbane-day-five/article33606777.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY