New farm laws will put agriculture in the hands of 3-4 people: Rahul Gandhi

Mounting his attack against the new farm laws, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday said the Acts will only allow agriculture to be monopolised by three or four 'crony capitalists.'
"I want youngsters to understand that the biggest business in this country is agriculture. The government wants to destroy this," Mr. Gandhi said while releasing a booklet highlighting the plight of farmers in wake of Centre's three farm laws.
Until now, there was no monopoly in agriculture sector. These laws want to do that, Mr. Gandhi said adding that a few people were monopolising everything in the country.
Pledging his support to the protesting farmers, Mr. Gandhi said: "The government, in it's arrogance believes they can tire out the farmers and fool them. The farmers are wiser than the Prime Minister. The only solution is to take back the laws."
In response to Mr. Nadda's poser, Mr. Gandhi asked: "Who is JP Nadda? Is he my Professor that I have to keep answering him?" Mr. Gandhi added: "I am not scared of anything. I don't get scared. I am a clean person and they can't touch me. Yes, they can shoot me but can't touch me."
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath