﻿Dr. Shanta to be laid to rest with police honours: TN CM

V. Shanta, chairperson of the Cancer Institute (WIA), will be laid to rest with police honours, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami said on Tuesday.
Paying tributes to Dr. Shanta, who passed away early Tuesday morning, the CM said that this was a way to honour her selfless service. He recalled that she had joined the Cancer Institute in 1955, and served in several key posts. Due to her selfless service, she obtained support from various quarters, improved the institute that was started with 12 beds with advanced facilities, thereby providing free and advanced care for poor patients affected by cancer.
Dr. Shanta took up several research projects on cancer and created awareness on the need for regular screening for cancer detection among the public. Her service to medicine earned praise at the global level, he said.
In 2013, former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa had presented her with the ‘Avvaiyar Award’, he said.
The CM lauded the institute’s humanitarian approach that provided free treatment not only for poor patients in Tamil Nadu but also for those from other States. Her passing away is a great loss to medicine and to Tamil Nadu, he said, in a statement issued.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath