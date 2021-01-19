Cancer Institute’s V. Shanta is no more

V. Shanta, doyen of cancer care in the country, senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute died early on Tuesday morning. She was 93.
Dr. Shanta was rushed to hospital after she complained of chest pain last night at about 9 p.m. Sources at the Cancer Institute said there she had a massive block that could not be removed, and the end came at about 3.55 a.m.
Her body has been moved to the old Cancer Institute premises, which she helped build along with her mentor Dr. Krishnamoorthy.
The Cancer Institute is an institution that offers high quality cancer care to all segments of society, irrespective of their capacity to pay, making state of the art treatment available to all. It has a unique graded payment model, based on capacity to pay — those who could not afford it, were provided free treatment.
Dr. Shanta was active until her hospitalisation, colleagues said, even though she had been feeling under the weather for a couple of days. Even during the pandemic, she was concerned about the new challenges to healthcare that was brought on by the lockdown, and expressed them eloquently in communication she sent to The Hindu.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath