Cancer Institute’s V. Shanta is no more

V. Shanta, doyen of cancer care in the country, senior oncologist and chairperson of the Adyar Cancer Institute died early on Tuesday morning. She was 93.

Dr. Shanta was rushed to hospital after she complained of chest pain last night at about 9 p.m. Sources at the Cancer Institute said there she had a massive block that could not be removed, and the end came at about 3.55 a.m.

Her body has been moved to the old Cancer Institute premises, which she helped build along with her mentor Dr. Krishnamoorthy.

The Cancer Institute is an institution that offers high quality cancer care to all segments of society, irrespective of their capacity to pay, making state of the art treatment available to all. It has a unique graded payment model, based on capacity to pay — those who could not afford it, were provided free treatment.

Dr. Shanta was active until her hospitalisation, colleagues said, even though she had been feeling under the weather for a couple of days. Even during the pandemic, she was concerned about the new challenges to healthcare that was brought on by the lockdown, and expressed them eloquently in communication she sent to The Hindu.