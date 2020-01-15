Top news of the day: Amazon to invest $1 billion to digitise SMEs in India, Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief, and more

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December 20.

Amazon to invest $1 billion to digitise small and medium businesses in India

E-commerce giant Amazon will invest USD one billion in India over the next five years to help digitise small and medium businesses in the country, its Founder and CEO Jeff Bezos announced on Wednesday.

Unnao rape case: Kuldeep Sengar moves Delhi High Court challenging conviction, life term

Expelled BJP MLA Kuldeep Singh Sengar on Wednesday moved the Delhi High Court challenging his conviction and life term for raping a minor girl in Unnao in 2017.

Revoking Article 370 a landmark decision, has disrupted proxy war: Gen Naravane says on Army Day

Repealing of special powers for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 is a “landmark” step and has disrupted the proxy war by our western neighbour, Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane said on Wednesday.

Russian prime minister and government resign after Vladimir Putin speech

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev said on Wednesday that his government was resigning to give President Vladimir Putin room to carry out the changes he wants to make to the constitution.

Calculated bid to exhaust 1984 riot victims’ hopes for justice: SC-appointed panel

A Supreme Court-constituted committee has said a government that used its clout to "hush up" crimes committed by mobs during the anti-Sikh riots of 1984 and a Delhi Police which "miserably failed" even to help loved ones identify their dead are squarely responsible for the lack of closure and justice felt by victims even after 36 years.

Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan. 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government on Wednesday told the High Court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them.

Jadavpur University student allegedly attacked by BJP supporters

A student of Jadavpur University (JU) has lodged a police complaint on Tuesday night alleging she was “attacked and verbally abused” by a group of supporters of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Kohli named captain of ICC’s ODI and Test teams of the year

India skipper and batting mainstay Virat Kohli was on January 15 named captain of the International Cricket Council’s ODI and Test teams of the year, capping off a memorable season for the world No.1.

West Bengal, Kerala governments want NPR data collection halted

State governments of West Bengal and Kerala have communicated to the Registrar General of India (RGI) that the collection of data for updating the National Population Register (NPR) should be halted citing maintenance of "public order".