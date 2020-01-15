Delhi

Execution of Nirbhaya convicts will not happen on Jan. 22 as mercy plea filed: Delhi govt to HC

The Delhi government and the prison authorities informed the court that under the rules, it will have to wait for the mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant.

The Delhi government on Wednesday told the High Court that execution of the death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case will not take place on January 22 as a mercy plea has been filed by one of them.

The four convicts -- Vinay Sharma (26), Mukesh Kumar (32), Akshay Kumar Singh (31) and Pawan Gupta (25) -- are to be hanged on January 22 at 7 a.m. in Tihar jail. A Delhi court had issued their death warrants on January 7.

Justices Manmohan and Sangita Dhingra Sehgal were told by the Delhi government and the Centre that the petition filed by convict Mukesh, challenging his death warrant, was premature.

The Delhi government and the prison authorities informed the court that under the rules, it will have to wait for the mercy plea to be decided before executing the death warrant. They also said that none of the four convicts can be executed on January 22 unless the present mercy plea is decided. The Delhi government has recommended rejecting mercy plea filed by Mukesh Singh.

The Supreme Court had on Tuesday dismissed the curative pleas of Mukesh and Vinay. The hearing which is going on since morning will continue post-lunch.

