Nirbhaya case: Supreme Court dismisses curative petitions filed by two death row convicts

Nirbhaya case convicts, clockwise from top left, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.

Nirbhaya case convicts, clockwise from top left, Akshay Thakur, Pawan Gupta, Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Singh.   | Photo Credit: PTI

A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma and Mukesh Kumar

The Supreme Court on Tuesday dismissed the curative petitions filed by two of the four death row convicts in the 2012 Nirbhaya gangrape and murder case.

A five-judge bench headed by Justice NV Ramana rejected the curative petitions filed by Vinay Sharma (26) and Mukesh Kumar (32).

The proceedings were conducted in-chamber.

