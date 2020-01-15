Delhi

Anti-CAA protests: Delhi court grants bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. File

Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad. File   | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

Mr. Azad’s outfit had called for a protest march from Jama Masjid to Jantar Mantar against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act on December 20, without police permission.

A Delhi court on Wednesday granted bail to Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad who has been accused of inciting people during an anti-CAA protest at Jama Masjid on December 20.

Additional Sessions Judge Kamini Lau granted the relief to Mr. Azad and put certain conditions on him.

Fifteen other people arrested in the case were granted bail by the court on January 9.

