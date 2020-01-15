Revoking Article 370 a landmark decision, has disrupted proxy war: Gen Naravane said on Army Day

Repealing of special powers for Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 is a “landmark” step and has disrupted the proxy war by our western neighbour, Army Chief Gen Manoj Naravane said on Wednesday.

“Repealing of special powers under Article 370 is a landmark step. This is a major step in integrating Jammu and Kashmir into the rest of the country,” Gen Naravane said addressing the force on the 72nd Army Day parade at Cariappa parade ground.

Stating that the situation on the Line of Control (LoC) is linked to the situation in Kashmir, he said the move has disrupted the proxy war by our neighbour. “We have many option to counter those who promote terrorism and we will not hesitate to use them,” Gen Naravane said.

Captain Tania Shergill a fourth generation army officer from the Corps of Signals lead an all men contingent at the Army Day parade 2020. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

Woman officers leads parade

Captain Tania Sher Gill a fourth generation army officer and from the Corps of Signals lead an all men contingent at the Army Day parade 2020. “She is the first woman officer to lead all men contingent as Parade Adjutant at Army Day Parade,” Army officials said.

Last Year, Capt Bhavna Kasturi from the Army Service Corps (ASC) became the first woman officer to lead an all- men contingent at a Republic Day parade. She was commissioned into the Army on March 2017 from Officers Training Academy (OTA), Chennai. Her father was in the 101 medium artillery regiment, Grandfather was in 14th Armoured Regiment (Scinde Horse) and great grandfather was in the Sikh Regiment.