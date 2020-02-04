Top news of the day: Anantkumar Hegde says he never mentioned Gandhi, AAP releases manifesto for Delhi Assembly elections, and more

BJP MP Anantkumar Hegde has written to the party leadership that he made no mention of Mahatma Gandhi in his speech, which has faced flak for its swipe at the Father of the Nation, and controversial remarks attributed to him are “incorrect”.

₹1 crore compensation to families of Safai Karamcharis who die on duty, doorstep delivery of rations and 24x7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas are among the main promises of the 28-point Delhi Assembly election manifesto released by the AAP on Tuesday.

Hong Kong has reported its first death from a new virus in a 39-year-old man who traveled from mainland the China epicenter of the outbreak. The man who died was the 13th confirmed case in Hong Kong and just the second to succumb to the illness outside mainland China.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday adjourned to April 14 the hearing of a petition filed by Zakia Jafri, the widow of slain Congress MP Ehsan Jafri, against the Special Investigation Team (SIT)’s clean chit to the then Gujarat Chief Minister Narendra Modi in the 2002 Godhra riots.

Pakistan will do its best to buy more palm oil from Malaysia after top buyer India put curbs on such imports last month amid a diplomatic row with the Southeast Asian nation, Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Tuesday.

The Tamil Nadu State Government withdrew its decision to conduct public exams for students of standards 5 and 8 in March and April this year.

The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date of hearing on his plea seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protesters from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

Opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback in the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand and also named in the 16-man squad was Shubman Gill.

Australia has recalled allrounder Mitch Marsh and Glenn Maxwell for the one-day international and Twenty20 tour of South Africa.

Injuries to key players has opened the door for exciting youngsters such as Prithvi Shaw to make an impression in the Indian line-up against a low-on-confidence and depleted New Zealand in the three-match ODI series starting here on Wednesday.