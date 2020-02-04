Delhi

BJP leader seeks urgent hearing in Supreme Court for removal of Shaheen Bagh protestors

Shaheen Bagh protest against CAB, CAA and NRC, in New Delhi. File

Shaheen Bagh protest against CAB, CAA and NRC, in New Delhi. File   | Photo Credit: Sushil Kumar Verma

Delhi BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the apex court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida

The Supreme Court asked a Delhi BJP leader on Tuesday to approach its mentioning officer to get an early date of hearing on his plea seeking removal of anti-citizenship law protestors from Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh.

BJP leader Nand Kishore Garg had urged the court for an urgent hearing, considering the difficulty faced by residents due to the nearly-two-month-long protest on a road connecting Delhi and Noida.

“You go to the mentioning officer,” the SC bench headed by Chief Justice SA Bobde said.

Various arterial roads of Delhi have been facing traffic congestion due the protest.

Restrictions have been imposed on the Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch and Okhla underpass.

