Doorstep delivery of rations, 24x7 markets among AAP’s promises

₹1 crore compensation to families of Safai Karamcharis who die on duty, doorstep delivery of rations and 24x7 markets on a pilot basis in key commercial areas are among the main promises of the 28-point Delhi Assembly election manifesto released by the AAP on Tuesday.

Delhi Jan Lokpal Bill, Delhi Swaraj Bill and doorstep delivery of ration were the top three promises in the manifesto.

“₹1 crore compensation will be given to families of Safai Karamcharis who die on duty,” AAP senior leader Manish Sisodia said at a press conference.

The manifesto also promises spoken English, personality development and soft skills classes for students who have passed out of school, to increase their employment opportunities.

Also, the manifesto promises Burari, Kirari, Bijwasan, Narela, Karawal Nagar, Mangoluri and other places to be connected to the metro network, which will be increased to over 500 km.

“I want to tell the BJP: people of Delhi want the BJP to declare the CM face. I’m ready to debate with that CM face. The debate can be at any place,” AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said at the launch of the manifesto and gave time till 1 p.m. for the BJP.