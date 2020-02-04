International

Coronavirus | death toll in China rises to 425

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong at Lo Wu MTR station, hours before the closing of the Lo Wu border crossing in Hong Kong, on February 3, 2020, amid an outbreak of a coronavirus which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Passengers wear protective face masks as they arrive from Shenzhen to Hong Kong at Lo Wu MTR station, hours before the closing of the Lo Wu border crossing in Hong Kong, on February 3, 2020, amid an outbreak of a coronavirus which began in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

The number of total infections has passed 20,400 nationwide

The number of confirmed deaths from China's coronavirus outbreak spiked to 425, after authorities in Hubei province reported 64 new fatalities on February 4. In its daily update, figures from the health commission in Hubei, which has been hit hardest by the virus, also showed a sharp increase in confirmed infections.

The number of total infections in China's coronavirus outbreak has passed 20,400 nationwide with 3,235 new cases confirmed, the National Health Commission said.

The epidemic, which has spiralled into a global health emergency, is believed to have emerged in December from a market that sold wild game in the Hubei provincial capital Wuhan. There are now cases reported in more than 20 countries.

There has been one death outside China, in the Philippines.

The Chinese government has said it "urgently" needs surgical masks, protective suits, and safety goggles as it battles to control the outbreak.

