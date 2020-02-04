Prithivi Shaw makes Test comeback, Mayank Agarwal replaces Rohit for ODI series against New Zealand

Opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday made a comeback in the Indian Test team for the two-match series against New Zealand and also named in the 16-man squad was Shubman Gill.

Shaw, who last played for India in October 2018, returns to the side after Rohit Sharma was ruled out of the ODI and Test series due to a left calf muscle strain.

The two-Test series begins in Wellington on February 21.

Shubman Gill, playing for ‘India’ A drives during Day 1 of the Test Series against New Zealand A at Hagley Oval on January 30, 2020 in Christchurch, New Zealand. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

For the three-match ODI series beginning here on Wednesday, Mayank Agarwal replaced Rohit in the side.

“Vice-captain Rohit Sharma sustained a left calf muscle strain during the fifth T20I against New Zealand at Tauranga on Sunday.

“He underwent an MRI scan in Hamilton on Monday. The opening batsman has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI and the Test series and will be referred to the National Cricket Academy for further management of his injury,” said the BCCI in a statement.

India’s Test squad:

Virat Kohli (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain), Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper), Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), R. Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Jasprit Bumrah, Umesh Yadav, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Ishant Sharma (subject to fitness clearance).

Williamson ruled out of first two ODIs

Meanwhile, New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson was on Tuesday ruled out of the first two ODIs against India owing to a left shoulder injury he sustained during the third T20I here at Seddon Park.

He hadn’t featured in the last two T20Is in Wellington and Mt. Maunganui afterwards. There is no official confirmation if Williamson will be available for the last ODI either, albeit he will start batting again later this week and is expected to fully recover ahead of the two-Test series beginning February 21.

Left-handed batsman Mark Chapman has been called up to the ODI squad. Tom Latham will lead the side in Williamson’s absence with the series starting here on Wednesday.

Tim Southee had led New Zealand in the last two T20Is.