No public exams for classes 5 and 8, says TN School Education Minister

The Tamil Nadu State Government withdrew its decision to conduct public exams for students of standards 5 and 8 in March and April this year.

Minister for School Education K.A. Sengottaiyan said, following an announcement in September last year to hold public exams for these classes, they had received several representations and suggestions from the public. “The government has taken all this into consideration and has cancelled the government order to conduct examinations for classes 5 and 8. We will revert to the regular existing system of exams,” he said in a statement.

The decision to conduct examinations for classes 5 and 8 had evoked sharp criticism from several quarters. Teachers, academicians and activists had opined that this would only increase the burden of, and stress on students.

In State board schools, students already write three public exams in classes 10, 11 and 12.