The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

Russian forces seize two cities in Ukraine as ceasefire talks begin

Almost four days after Russia began its military operation, Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelensky announced that a delegation will meet with Russian officials at an unspecified location on the Belarusian border. This development followed Russian President Vladimir Putin’s orders to put Russian nuclear forces on high alert, a move that Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, Dmytro Kuleba, said was timed to put pressure on Ukraine during the negotiations.

PM Narendra Modi sends four Ministers to countries bordering Ukraine

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, after a third high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis, decided to despatch four Ministers to countries bordering Ukraine to help better coordinate the evacuation of Indian nationals from the war-torn country. Jyotiraditya Scindia will travel to Romania and Moldova, Kiren Rijiju to Slovakia, Hardeep Singh Puri to Hungary and Gen. V. K. Singh (retd.) to Poland.

India’s April-January fiscal deficit rises to ₹9.38 trillion

The Central Government’s fiscal deficit at end-January worked out at 58.9% of the annual budget target for 2021-22, according to official data released on Monday.

ICC plans to streamline men’s and women’s calendar to avoid clashes

The International Cricket Council (ICC) plans to work in the future on the men’s and women’s calendars to avoid fixture clashes that can undermine events like the women’s World Cup, chief executive Geoff Allardice said on Monday. The tournament, which begins in New Zealand on March 4, clashes with three major men’s series -- Pakistan v Australia, India v Sri Lanka and England v West Indies.

Andhra CM Jagan Mohan Reddy remits ₹526.62 crore into bank accounts of beneficiaries of Jagananna Thodu

Chief Minister Y. S. Jagan Mohan Reddy has remitted ₹526.62 crore into the bank accounts of 5.10 lakh small- and petty vendors towards interest-free loans under the third phase of Jagananna Thodu scheme on February 28. On the occasion, Mr. Reddy said the scheme was aimed at benefiting the small and petty businessmen in the unorganised sector by providing them working capital and financial assistance.

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee offers unconditional support to PM Modi on Ukraine

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on February 28 offered unconditional support to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the Ukraine issue and urged him to consider convening an all party meeting for a national resolve to emerge from the crisis in sync with the country’s long-standing stand for international peace and non-aggression.

AAI to provide air traffic services at upcoming Noida international airport at Jewar

National airports operator AAI will provide air traffic services at the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar in Greater Noida. “The first phase of which is expected to be commissioned by 2024,” a statement from AAI said. An agreement to this effect was signed between the Airports Authority of India (AAI) and Yamuna International Airport Private Limited (YIAPL) on February 28..

PNB fraud case | CBI seeks prosecution sanction against ex-MD, two officials of bank

The CBI has sought sanction to prosecute then Punjab National Bank (PNB) managing director and chief executive officer Usha Ananth Subramanian and executive directors K. V. Brahmaji Rao and Sanjiv Sharan in connection with the bank fraud case against fugitive Mehul Choksi’s Gitanjali group of companies and others.

Mayank Agarwal named captain of Punjab Kings

Opener Mayank Agarwal was on February 28 named the captain of Punjab Kings for the upcoming Indian Premier League. A member of the Indian Test team, the 31-year-old from Bengaluru was one of the two players retained by Punjab Kings alongside young pacer Arshdeep Singh ahead of the mega auction earlier this month.

U.P. polls | 24-hour campaigning ban for BJP MLA for Model Code of Conduct violation

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday barred Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA and candidate from Domariyaganj Raghvendra Pratap Singh from campaigning for 24 hours starting 6 am on February 28 for violating the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act.

Sensex spurts 389 points, Nifty up 135 as oil, metal stocks recover

Benchmark BSE Sensex recovered from early lows to close higher by 389 points on Monday, supported by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys. The 30-share barometer closed at 56,247.28, up by 388.76 points or 0.70%. After a weak opening, the barometer had plunged more than 1,025 points to the day’s low of 54,833.50 in line with weak global sentiments.