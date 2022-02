Sensex spurts 389 points, Nifty up 135 as oil, metal stocks recover

Among major Sensex movers, Reliance Industries soared by 3.29% as energy prices rose due to the war in Ukraine

Benchmark BSE Sensex recovered from early lows to close higher by 389 points on Monday, supported by gains in index heavyweights Reliance Industries, ICICI Bank and Infosys.

The 30-share barometer closed at 56,247.28, up by 388.76 points or 0.70%.

After a weak opening, the barometer had plunged more than 1,025 points to the day's low of 54,833.50 in line with weak global sentiments.

The broader Nifty of the National Stock Exchange jumped by 135.50 points or 0.81% to settle at 16,793.90.

As many as 33 Nifty scrips advanced while 17 declined.

Tata Steel emerged as the lead gainer among Sensex scrips, jumping by 6.61%.

Power Grid, Titan, NTPC, ICICI Bank, L&T, Infosys and Sun Pharma were among the gainers.

On the other hand, Dr Reddy's fell the most by 2.81%, followed by Axis Bank, M&M and HDFC Bank.

Meanwhile, Asian markets recovered from early losses to close higher. Japan's Nikkei 225 gained 0.2%, the Shanghai Composite index rose by 0.3% while the Kospi in Seoul climbed 0.8 per cent.

However, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 0.2%.

Oil prices firmed up on Monday, with US benchmark crude rising 4.7% to $95.92 per barrel and Brent crude gaining 4.5% to $98.32 per barrel.

Spooked by the Ukraine crisis, foreign institutional investors further offloaded shares worth ₹4,470.70 crore in the Indian capital markets on Friday, exchange data showed.