Four Union Ministers to travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate evacuation of Indians

The Hindu Bureau February 28, 2022 12:17 IST

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2022

Indian nationals, evacuated from war-torn Ukraine, upon their arrival at the IGI Airport, in New Delhi, early Sunday, Feb 27, 2022. Air India’s second evacuation flight from Romanian capital Bucharest carrying 250 Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine landed at the airport in the early hours of February 27 | Photo Credit: PTI

Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) V.K. Singh will be travelling to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students stranded in the conflict region, according to sources in the government. The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2022. External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were among those who participated in the meeting. There are about 40,000 Indians in Ukraine, as per the government data.



