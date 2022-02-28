Four Union Ministers to travel to Ukraine’s neighbouring countries to coordinate evacuation of Indians
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on Ukraine crisis chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2022
Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Kiren Rijiju and Gen (Retd) V.K. Singh will be travelling to the neighbouring countries of Ukraine to coordinate the evacuation mission and help students stranded in the conflict region, according to sources in the government.
The decision was taken at a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 28, 2022.
External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal were among those who participated in the meeting.
There are about 40,000 Indians in Ukraine, as per the government data.
