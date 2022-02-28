U.P. polls | 24-hour campaigning ban for BJP MLA for Model Code of Conduct violation

The Election Commission order stated that Raghvendra Pratap Singh’s speech on February 19 during a public gathering in the constituency was ‘utterly irresponsible, provocative and threatening in nature’

The Election Commission (EC) on Sunday barred Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA and candidate from Domariyaganj Raghvendra Pratap Singh from campaigning for 24 hours starting 6 am on February 28 for violating the Model Code of Conduct and Representation of the People Act. The EC order stated that Mr. Singh’s speech on February 19 during a public gathering in the constituency was “utterly irresponsible, provocative and threatening in nature and the same had undertone and propensity to disturb religious harmony of society”. Mr. Singh had threatened Hindus who did not vote for him and said they had Muslim “blood” in their veins. The EC order noted that an FIR had been lodged against Mr. Singh in connection with the statement.



