India's April-January fiscal deficit rises to ₹9.38 trillion
The federal fiscal deficit between April and January rose to ₹9.38 trillion ($124.6 billion), or 74.5% of the year-to-March budgeted target, government data showed on Monday.
In April-January, net tax receipts were ₹15.47 trillion while total expenditure was ₹28.09 trillion, the data showed.
