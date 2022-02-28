Economy

India's April-January fiscal deficit rises to ₹9.38 trillion

In April-January, net tax receipts were ₹15.47 trillion while total expenditure was ₹28.09 trillion, the data showed.

The federal fiscal deficit between April and January rose to ₹9.38 trillion ($124.6 billion), or 74.5% of the year-to-March budgeted target, government data showed on Monday.

