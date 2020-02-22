Top news of the day: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates fourth edition of The Huddle, The Hindu’s thought conclave; Supreme Court Justice calls Modi a versatile genius, and more

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the fourth edition of The Huddle, The Hindu’s annual thought conclave, at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Saturday. The keynote address will be delivered by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case claiming he has mental illness and needs treatment.

BJP’s outspoken Bairia MLA Surendra Singh has described the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi as a global conspiracy by Muslim countries to “divide the country”. The Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA and proposed NRC is a conspiracy sponsored by Muslim countries at the global level, Mr. Singh told reporters here on Friday night.

A large section within the Congress has always felt that Rahul Gandhi must come back as party chief and he remains the “top leader” in the party, senior leader Salman Khurshid said on Saturday, asserting that Mr. Gandhi should be allowed to make his decision at a time of his choice.

Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “internationally acclaimed visionary” at a public forum on Saturday. He commended the “versatile genius” of Mr. Modi to “think globally and act locally”.

The U.K. is ditching its European Union-style burgundy passports and returning to the traditional British blue - but the documents will be made in the European Union (EU).

China has allowed evacuation flights from other countries but has denied India the permission to fly an aircraft carrying medical supplies to Wuhan, sources said on Saturday. The statement comes two days after the Ministry of External Affairs said that a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft would carry medical supplies to COVID-19-hit Wuhan and evacuate Indians willing to return home.

India has some distance to go in fully shifting from pro-crony to pro-business policies, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Saturday.

Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar took a career-best 5-24, including a hat-trick, as they thrashed hosts South Africa by a massive 107 runs in the first Twenty20 International at The Wanderers on Friday.

Taking on the Congress over its scepticism about U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the BJP on Saturday said this trip will be a landmark moment in Indo-U.S. relations and the opposition party should take pride in the “nation’s achievements”.

Watch: All you need to know about Trump’s India visit

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to accompany U.S. President Donald Trump and his family members during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, official sources said.