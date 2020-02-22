News

Top news of the day: President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurates fourth edition of The Huddle, The Hindu’s thought conclave; Supreme Court Justice calls Modi a versatile genius, and more

President Ram Nath Kovind receiving the Art of India Book from The Hindu Group of Publication Chairman N. Ram during The Huddle, in Bengaluru on February 22, 2020. Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa is also seen.

President Ram Nath Kovind receiving the Art of India Book from The Hindu Group of Publication Chairman N. Ram during The Huddle, in Bengaluru on February 22, 2020. Karnataka Chief Minister B.S. Yeddiyurappa is also seen.   | Photo Credit: G.P. Sampath Kumar

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

President Ram Nath Kovind's inaugural address at The Huddle 2020

President Ram Nath Kovind inaugurated the fourth edition of The Huddle, The Hindu’s annual thought conclave, at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on Saturday. The keynote address will be delivered by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Delhi court rejects Nirbhaya convict Vinay Sharma’s plea claiming mental illness

A Delhi court on Saturday dismissed a plea by one of the four death row convicts in the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder case claiming he has mental illness and needs treatment.

Shaheen Bagh dharna a global conspiracy by Muslim countries against India: BJP MLA

BJP’s outspoken Bairia MLA Surendra Singh has described the ongoing anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh in New Delhi as a global conspiracy by Muslim countries to “divide the country”. The Shaheen Bagh protest against the CAA and proposed NRC is a conspiracy sponsored by Muslim countries at the global level, Mr. Singh told reporters here on Friday night.

Rahul Gandhi remains ‘top leader’ in Congress, large section always felt he should return as chief: Khurshid

A large section within the Congress has always felt that Rahul Gandhi must come back as party chief and he remains the “top leader” in the party, senior leader Salman Khurshid said on Saturday, asserting that Mr. Gandhi should be allowed to make his decision at a time of his choice.

Modi a versatile genius who thinks globally and acts locally: Justice Arun Mishra

Supreme Court judge Arun Mishra described Prime Minister Narendra Modi as an “internationally acclaimed visionary” at a public forum on Saturday. He commended the “versatile genius” of Mr. Modi to “think globally and act locally”.

Post-Brexit U.K. reverting to ‘iconic’ blue passports

The U.K. is ditching its European Union-style burgundy passports and returning to the traditional British blue - but the documents will be made in the European Union (EU).

COVID-19: India accuses China of denying permission for relief flight

China has allowed evacuation flights from other countries but has denied India the permission to fly an aircraft carrying medical supplies to Wuhan, sources said on Saturday. The statement comes two days after the Ministry of External Affairs said that a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft would carry medical supplies to COVID-19-hit Wuhan and evacuate Indians willing to return home.

India needs pro-business, not pro-crony policies, says CEA

India has some distance to go in fully shifting from pro-crony to pro-business policies, Chief Economic Adviser Krishnamurthy Subramanian said on Saturday.

SA vs Aus | Agar hat-trick helps Australia thrash South Africa by 107 runs in 1st T20

Australia left-arm spinner Ashton Agar took a career-best 5-24, including a hat-trick, as they thrashed hosts South Africa by a massive 107 runs in the first Twenty20 International at The Wanderers on Friday.

Put aside political identity, think as one nation: BJP to Congress on questions about Trump visit

Taking on the Congress over its scepticism about U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to India, the BJP on Saturday said this trip will be a landmark moment in Indo-U.S. relations and the opposition party should take pride in the “nation’s achievements”.

Watch: All you need to know about Trump’s India visit

PM Modi unlikely to visit Taj Mahal with U.S. President Donald Trump: sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is unlikely to accompany U.S. President Donald Trump and his family members during their visit to the Taj Mahal in Agra on February 24, official sources said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Rahul Gandhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Citizenship Amendment Act
The Huddle
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 7:32:04 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/top-news-of-the-day-february-22-2020/article30889637.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY