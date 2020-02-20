President Ram Nath Kovind to inaugurate The Huddle on February 22

The fourth edition of The Huddle, The Hindu’s annual thought conclave, will be held at the ITC Gardenia in Bengaluru on February 22 and 23.

President Ram Nath Kovind will address the audience as the Chief Guest and inaugurate the conclave on February 22. The keynote address will be delivered by the former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Ranil Wickremesinghe.

15 sessions, 32 speakers

Over the two days, The Huddle features 15 sessions and 32 speakers, showcasing some of the best minds from the world of politics, business, academics, sports, entertainment and the arts. The sessions are designed to be interactive, and they take place before an invited audience.

From its launch in 2017, The Huddle has been designed to expand the space for democratic debate and provide an opportunity for speakers and members of the audience to interact formally and informally.

This year, The Huddle is powered by Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages Pvt. Ltd.(HCCB), in association with the Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan governments.

Kamlesh Sharma, chief communications officer of HCCB, said: “Although a young event, the platform is already a ‘festival of ideas’ for the new India. HCCB is rooted to the idea of India and given that The Huddle is convened in Bengaluru, which is also HCCB’s headquarters, we think of ourselves as a natural ally with such a forum.”

Among The Huddle’s other sponsors are Life Insurance Corporation of India (Associate Sponsor), Royaloak (Comfort Partner), NTPC and SSVM (Session Sponsors), Anand Prakash (Gift Partner), SpiceJet (Travel Partner) and WION TV (International News Partner).