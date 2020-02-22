COVID-19: India accuses China of denying permission for relief flight

India on Saturday accused China of deliberately denying permission to fly its relief and evacuation aircraft to Wuhan. The statement comes two days after the Ministry of External Affairs said that a C-17 Globemaster military transport aircraft would carry medical supplies to COVID-19-hit Wuhan and evacuate Indians willing to return home.

“The Chinese side continues to maintain there is no delay, but inexplicably the clearance has not been given. Meanwhile, Indian nationals in Wuhan continue their long wait for the flight which will evacuate them to India, the delay is causing them and their family members in India tremendous mental anguish,” said an official source, confirming the brewing tension.

India had sent two long-range civilian aircraft for the earlier sorties that evacuated citizens. For the latest relief and evacuation attempt, it decided to send a U.S.-manufactured heavy lift C-17, which is the largest military transport aircraft in India’s possession. The Official Spokesperson of the Ministry of External Affairs had informed that citizens of other countries would also be considered for evacuation depending on availability of space in the transport aircraft.

China has, meanwhile, allowed other countries to deliver relief and evacuation flights. “Why is the Chinese government delaying clearance for the relief flight? Are they not interested in Indian aid provided as our token of support? Why are they creating roadblock in evacuating our nationals from Wuhan and putting them under hardship and mental agony?,” asked the official.

Significantly, China too deployed its latest large Y-20 military transport aircraft earlier this month to bring medical supplies and personnel to the city of Wuhan. Apart from several Y-20 aircraft, Beijing also mobilised Il-76 and Y-9 aircraft for fighting the coronavirus crisis in Hubei province.

The Indian embassy in China had earlier asked citizens in Wuhan to be ready for evacuation on February 20 but sources in Wuhan informed that they have been asked to wait till further information.

China on Friday denied any delay in allowing a special Indian flight to the coronavirus-hit Wuhan city to deliver medical supplies and evacuate remaining Indians from there, saying the concerned departments of both the countries were in touch to finalise the schedule.

Asked why there is a delay in granting permission to the third Indian flight, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang told an online press briefing on Friday that China has assisted India earlier to evacuate a large number of Indians from Wuhan and Hubei province.

The competent departments on the two sides are still in communication on the arrangement for the remaining 80 people that India plans to fly home. There is no such a thing as China delaying giving flight permissions, he said.

Mr. Geng said the Chinese government attaches high importance to the lives and health of all foreign nationals in China.

(With inputs from PTI)