International

Post-Brexit U.K. reverting to ‘iconic’ blue passports

A handout picture released on February 21, 2020 by the U.K. Home Office press office shows a model holding a new blue United Kingdom passport.

A handout picture released on February 21, 2020 by the U.K. Home Office press office shows a model holding a new blue United Kingdom passport.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Opponents of Brexit pointed out that the passports will be made by French-Dutch company Gemalto, which won the contract to produce them

The U.K. is ditching its European Union-style burgundy passports and returning to the traditional British blue - but the documents will be made in the European Union (EU).

Also Read
Representational image.

U.K. launches points-based visa system

The British government said on Saturday that passports in the “iconic” navy colour, used between 1921 and 1988, will be issued starting next month. People with the current burgundy passports can use them until they expire.

Some supporters of Britain’s exit from the EU welcomed the symbolic change. Home Secretary Priti Patel said that “by returning to the iconic blue and gold design, the British passport will once again be entwined with our national identity and I cannot wait to travel on one”.

Opponents of Brexit pointed out that the passports will be made by French-Dutch company Gemalto, which won the contract to produce them.

The British government says the final stage of manufacturing, in which personal details and photos are added, will take place in Britain, “ensuring no personal data leaves the country”.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics
Brexit
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 22, 2020 7:04:29 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/international/post-brexit-uk-reverting-to-iconic-blue-passports/article30889457.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY