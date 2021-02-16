Top news of the day: SC asks govt. about action taken on OTT platforms; India jumps to second spot after winning second Test against England, and more

OTT platforms: explain action taken, SC tells govt
The Supreme Court on Tuesday did nothing to appear convinced with the government’s submission that it is “contemplating” regulations for OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.
Scientists studying samples to know roots of Uttarakhand glacier disaster
A week after a landslip claimed 58 lives in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, a team of scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) in Dehradun are analysing fragments of ice, rock and mud in their labs to better understand the origins of the disaster.
India complete series-levelling victory against England in 2nd Test inside four days
Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of clueless England batsmen, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test in Chennai on February 16.
37 dead, several passengers missing after bus falls into canal in M.P.'s Sidhi district
At least 37 people, including 16 women, died after the bus they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on February 16 morning, a senior official said, adding that search operations are still going on.
Akbar Lone’s son booked under UAPA for poll speech
Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament Akbar Lone’s son was on Tuesday booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his speech during campaigning for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in November-December last year.
Coronavirus | 4 detected with South African variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India, one with Brazil strain
Four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India in January, while one tested positive for the Brazil variant strain in the first week of February, the Centre said on Tuesday.
Coronavirus updates: February 16, 2021
The World Health Organization has listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX.
Toolkit case | Delhi Police writes to Zoom for information
The Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to Zoom application to seek information on who all attended a call organised by alleged pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation.
Chinese investor in Koo's parent firm on way out
The Chinese investor in the parent firm of Koo, India's answer to Twitter, is on its way out after other investors have pledged to buy out its 9 per cent stake, Koo's co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.
Withdraw ‘Modi tax’ on petroleum products immediately: Congress
Continuing to exert pressure on the Narendra Modi government over high excise duty on petroleum products, the Congress on Tuesday referred to it as “Modi tax” and demanded the immediate withdrawal of additional excise duty.
No record of trusts headed by PM, says PMO
Information on the number of trusts (both public and private) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads by virtue of his office (ex-officio) is not maintained by the Prime Minister’s Office.
Nirmala Sitharaman addresses RBI board, explains priorities of govt
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday explained the government's priorities to the Reserve Bank of India's central board during their first meeting after presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22.
EPFO likely to declare rate of interest on EPF deposits for 2020-21 on March 4
Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to announce the rate of interest on provident fund deposits for financial year 2020-21, on March 4, when its Central Board of Trustees will meet at Srinagar.