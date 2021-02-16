Top news of the day: SC asks govt. about action taken on OTT platforms; India jumps to second spot after winning second Test against England, and more

The major news headlines of the day, and more.

The Supreme Court on Tuesday did nothing to appear convinced with the government’s submission that it is “contemplating” regulations for OTT (over-the-top) platforms such as Netflix and Amazon Prime.

A week after a landslip claimed 58 lives in Chamoli, Uttarakhand, a team of scientists at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology (WIHG) in Dehradun are analysing fragments of ice, rock and mud in their labs to better understand the origins of the disaster.

Axar Patel and Ravichandran Ashwin predictably completed the annihilation of clueless England batsmen, emphatically bringing India back in contention for the World Test Championship final with a series-levelling 317-run victory in the second Test in Chennai on February 16.

At least 37 people, including 16 women, died after the bus they were travelling in fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on February 16 morning, a senior official said, adding that search operations are still going on.

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament Akbar Lone’s son was on Tuesday booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his speech during campaigning for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in November-December last year.

Four people were detected with the South Africa variant of SARS-CoV-2 in India in January, while one tested positive for the Brazil variant strain in the first week of February, the Centre said on Tuesday.

The World Health Organization has listed two versions of the AstraZeneca/Oxford COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use, giving the green light for these vaccines to be rolled out globally through COVAX.

The Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to Zoom application to seek information on who all attended a call organised by alleged pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation.

The Chinese investor in the parent firm of Koo, India's answer to Twitter, is on its way out after other investors have pledged to buy out its 9 per cent stake, Koo's co-founder and CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna said.

Continuing to exert pressure on the Narendra Modi government over high excise duty on petroleum products, the Congress on Tuesday referred to it as “Modi tax” and demanded the immediate withdrawal of additional excise duty.

Information on the number of trusts (both public and private) that Prime Minister Narendra Modi heads by virtue of his office (ex-officio) is not maintained by the Prime Minister’s Office.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday explained the government's priorities to the Reserve Bank of India's central board during their first meeting after presentation of the Union Budget 2021-22.

Retirement fund body EPFO is likely to announce the rate of interest on provident fund deposits for financial year 2020-21, on March 4, when its Central Board of Trustees will meet at Srinagar.