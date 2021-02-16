Toolkit case | Delhi Police writes to Zoom for information

Police said that 60 to 70 persons were on the Zoom call organised by alleged pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation on January 11

The Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to Zoom application to seek information on who all attended a call organised by alleged pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation.

Also read: Editorial | Tolerance deficit

Police said that 60 to 70 persons were on the Zoom call organised on January 11. Advocate Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk were also a part of it, police said.

A screenshot of Delhi Police tweets on February 14, 2021 announcing the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk for their alleged role in the sedition and conspiracy case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell. Police said on Monday that they along with Disha Ravi, arrested climate change activist, created and spread the toolkit.