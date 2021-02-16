National

Toolkit case | Delhi Police writes to Zoom for information

Members of the All India Students’ Association protesting against the arrest of Disha Ravi. file photo MURALI KUMAR K  

The Delhi Police on Tuesday wrote to Zoom application to seek information on who all attended a call organised by alleged pro-Khalistan organisation Poetic Justice Foundation.

Police said that 60 to 70 persons were on the Zoom call organised on January 11. Advocate Nikita Jacob and Shantanu Muluk were also a part of it, police said.

A screenshot of Delhi Police tweets on February 14, 2021 announcing the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi.

Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Ms. Jacob and Mr. Muluk for their alleged role in the sedition and conspiracy case being investigated by the Delhi Police Special Cell. Police said on Monday that they along with Disha Ravi, arrested climate change activist, created and spread the toolkit.

