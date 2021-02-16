Akbar Lone’s son booked under UAPA for poll speech

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament Akbar Lone’s son was on Tuesday booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his speech during campaigning for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in November-December last year.
“Hilal Lone has been booked under Section 13 of the UAPA, besides Sections 505, 153-A and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.
Mr. Hilal Lone, also an NC leader, had been under preventive detention at the MLA hostel sub-jail in Srinagar for the past two months. He has been shifted to a police station in Bandipora’s Hajin in north Kashmir. His father represents north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency.
Referring to the ‘Gupkar gang’ jibe of the BJP, Mr. Hilal Lone had said in his speech, “The real gang is the one that demolished the Babri Masjid and rioted in Delhi”.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath