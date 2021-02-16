Akbar Lone’s son booked under UAPA for poll speech

He has been shifted to police station from MLA hostel sub-jail

Senior National Conference (NC) leader and Member of Parliament Akbar Lone’s son was on Tuesday booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for his speech during campaigning for the District Development Council (DDC) elections in November-December last year.

“Hilal Lone has been booked under Section 13 of the UAPA, besides Sections 505, 153-A and 188 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC),” Inspector General of Police (IGP) Vijay Kumar told The Hindu.

Mr. Hilal Lone, also an NC leader, had been under preventive detention at the MLA hostel sub-jail in Srinagar for the past two months. He has been shifted to a police station in Bandipora’s Hajin in north Kashmir. His father represents north Kashmir’s Baramulla constituency.

Referring to the ‘Gupkar gang’ jibe of the BJP, Mr. Hilal Lone had said in his speech, “The real gang is the one that demolished the Babri Masjid and rioted in Delhi”.