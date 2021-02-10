  • The Package

Uttarakhand glacier burst

Floodlights are lit around the Tapovan tunnel area where rescuers are searching for trapped workers on February 9, 2021.   | Photo Credit: AFP

Disaster struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 7, 2021 in the form of an avalanche and deluge, after a  portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers — all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga — triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

Two power projects — NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project — were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. At least 32 people are feared dead, and over 190. missing

In Pictures | The aftermath of Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Troubled mountains: On Uttarakhand glacier disaster
Uttarakhand floods: Amit Shah speaks to CM, assures help
Tracing the Ganga's intricate waterweb
Dams and damages
Glacier burst: IMD says no adverse weather over affected areas on Feb 7, 8
Armed forces move in to provide assistance in Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand glacier burst brings back memory of 2013 flash floods
Uttarakhand flood: 2019 study warned Himalayan glaciers melting at alarming speed
Uttarakhand glacier burst | Experts point to climate change impact
Uttarakhand glacier burst | Dhauliganga’s water level at Joshimath breaches records, say Central Water Commission
Uttarakhand glacier burst | Tapovan hydel project entirely washed away, says ITBP Officer
7 killed after ‘glacial burst’ in Uttarakhand
Uma Bharati recalls her warning on Uttarakhand hydel projects
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Death toll up to 26, rescue operation on in Chamoli
Explained: How glaciers, glacial lakes form and why they break
Uttarakhand glacier disaster | Avalanche damages a part of under-construction hydro plant in Tapovan: NTPC
Uttarakhand glacier disaster | ISRO, DRDO trying to ascertain exact cause, says CM
Story of the man in the viral Uttarakhand rescue photo
13 of 486 Uttarakhand glacial lakes vulnerable: GSI
Engineer from Kashmir among those missing in Uttarakhand
Landslip, not glacial lake burst, probable trigger for Uttarakhand flood
Projects above an elevation of 2,200 metres recipe for disaster, say experts
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: A phone call that saved a dozen lives
Efforts on to find 35 labourers trapped in Uttarakhand tunnel
197 still missing as Uttarakhand avalanche toll touches 32
Uttarakhand flood | 71 from U.P. remain untraced
Uttarakhand flood | Families await reunion with loved ones trapped in tunnel
