Uttarakhand glacier burst

Disaster struck Uttarakhand’s Chamoli district on February 7, 2021 in the form of an avalanche and deluge, after a portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off.

The sudden flood in the middle of the day in the Dhauli Ganga, Rishi Ganga and Alaknanda rivers — all intricately linked tributaries of the Ganga — triggered widespread panic and large-scale devastation in the high mountain areas.

Two power projects — NTPC’s Tapovan-Vishnugad hydel project and the Rishi Ganga Hydel Project — were extensively damaged with scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. At least 32 people are feared dead, and over 190. missing