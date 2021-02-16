Ind vs Eng, 2nd Test, Day 4 | India leave England struggling at 116/7 at lunch

Indian spinners got rid of four batsmen, including dangerous Ben Stokes, in the opening session to leave England struggling at 116 for seven at lunch on day four of the second Test in Chennai on February 16.
In pursuit of an improbable 482-run target on a difficult pitch, England began at the overnight score of 53 for three but their batsmen struggled to counter the spin challenge posed by the home bowlers.
Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin first sent back Dan Lawrence (26) and then removed Stokes (8) to add to the misery of the visitors.
Axar Patel enticed a lofted sweep from Ollie Pope (12), who was caught by Ishant Sharma. Left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav got his first wicket when he had Ben Foakes (2) caught by Patel.
Skipper Joe Root (33 batting) kept one end tight.
Brief Scores:
India: 329 and 286 all out in 86.5 overs.
England: 134 and 116/7 in 48.3 overs (Joe Root 33 batting, D Lawrence 26; R Ashwin 3/42, Axar Patel 3/41).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath