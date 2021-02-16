18 dead, several passengers missing after bus falls into canal in M.P.'s Sidhi district, rescue on

Eighteen bodies have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now, said Umesh Joga, Inspector General (Rewa zone)

At least 18 people, including seven women, died while 20 others remained missing after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on February 16 morning, police said.

"At least 20 other passengers are feared missing, and a search and rescue operation is underway," he said.

Mr. Joga said at least seven persons swam to safety after the bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80 kms away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 a.m.

Sources said at least 50 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident.

Further details are awaited.

Event to be attended by Amit Shah cancelled

The State government has cancelled the 'grih pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the bus accident.

The cancellation of the event, which was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Minto Hall in Bhopal, was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he reached the venue.

Amit Shah was scheduled to take part via video conferencing in this programme for the beneficiaries of over one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).