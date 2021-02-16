18 dead, several passengers missing after bus falls into canal in M.P.'s Sidhi district, rescue on

At least 18 people, including seven women, died while 20 others remained missing after a bus fell off a bridge into a canal near Patna village in Madhya Pradesh's Sidhi district on February 16 morning, police said.
Eighteen bodies have been fished out of the Bansagar canal until now, said Umesh Joga, Inspector General (Rewa zone).
"At least 20 other passengers are feared missing, and a search and rescue operation is underway," he said.
Mr. Joga said at least seven persons swam to safety after the bus landed into the canal near Patna village, around 80 kms away from the Sidhi district headquarter, around 8:30 a.m.
Sources said at least 50 passengers were travelling in the ill-fated bus at the time of the accident.
Further details are awaited.
Event to be attended by Amit Shah cancelled
The State government has cancelled the 'grih pravesh' or house-warming ceremony to be attended virtually by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in view of the bus accident.
The cancellation of the event, which was scheduled to start at 11 a.m. at Minto Hall in Bhopal, was announced by Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan after he reached the venue.
Amit Shah was scheduled to take part via video conferencing in this programme for the beneficiaries of over one lakh houses constructed in Madhya Pradesh under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY).
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath