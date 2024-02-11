February 11, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST

BJP will cross 370 seats-mark in Lok Sabha polls, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on February 11, said he is confident the BJP will cross the 370 seats-mark in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, and even Opposition leaders in Parliament are saying the ruling coalition will get more than 400 seats. Addressing a public meeting of tribal community members in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district, Mr. Modi said the Congress was anti-tribal and thought of villages, farmers and the poor only during elections.

TMC announces candidature of Sagarika Ghose, Sushmita Dev, two others for Rajya Sabha polls

The Trinamool Congress on February 11 announced the names of journalist Sagarika Ghose, party leader Sushmita Dev and two others for the upcoming Rajya Sabha polls from the State. Elections to the five Rajya Sabha seats from West Bengal will be held on February 27.

Congress MP from Jharkhand appears before ED for second consecutive day in money laundering case

Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day on February 11 for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, officials said. Mr. Sahu entered the ED office in Ranchi around 3 p.m. On February 10, the ED interrogated him for around 11 hours in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud, in which the agency had recently arrested former CM Hemant Soren.

BJP-RSS spreading hatred, while love is in India’s DNA, says Rahul Gandhi

The BJP and RSS are spreading hatred while love is in the DNA of this country, said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatraresumed in Chhattisgarh on February 11 after a two-day break. Addressing a gathering in Kevdabadi Chowk in Raigarh, Mr. Gandhi said, “The Bharatiya Janata Party and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh are spreading hatred, while love is in the DNA of this country. In this country, people belonging to different faiths and having different thoughts live together peacefully with love.”

Haldwani violence | Uttarakhand govt. seeks additional Central forces

The Uttarakhand government has sought more Central forces for deployment in Haldwani where violence erupted on February 8 after the demolition of an “illegal” madrassa, officials said. They said four companies - containing about 100 personnel each - of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence.

Government gets ready to include ASHA and anganwadi workers/helpers in its Ayushman Bharat scheme

After the Central government announced its decision to include Accredited Social Health Activists and Anganwadi workers and helpers into the free cover for health treatment under Ayushman Bharat Scheme, the Health Ministry has so far received Aadhaar details of 23 lakh anganwadi workers and helpers and over three lakh ASHA workers from various States.

Education system based on Indian values is need of the hour: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on February 11 said an education system based on Indian values is the need of the hour. He was virtually addressing an event organised to mark the 200th birth anniversary of Arya Samaj founder Swami Dayanand Saraswati at his birth place Tankara in Gujarat’s Morbi district. Mr. Modi hailed the social reformer who had called for the Indian society to return to the Vedas at a time when people were trapped in slavery and superstitions engulfed the country.

A few switching sides won’t impact INDIA; Mamata Banerjee still part of alliance: Pilot

Amid some INDIA bloc constituents switching sides to the NDA, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on February 11 said the opposition alliance is “strong” and the BJP is attempting a “frantic rejig” of the political landscape as it is worried over the collective strength of the coalition. Mr. Pilot also said West Bengal CM and TMC chief Mamata Banerjee is very much part of the Indian National Developmental, Inclusive Alliance (INDIA), and expressed confidence that a way forward will be found in seat-sharing talks with her party.

In bid to curb immigration, France to scrap birthright citizenship in Mayotte

Children of immigrants born in Mayotte, the French overseas territory situated between Madagascar and the African mainland, will no longer automatically become French citizens, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said late on February 11. “It will no longer be possible to become French if one is not the child of French parents”, Mr. Darmanin told journalists upon his arrival on the island, announcing the scrapping of birthright citizenship there — a first in recent French history.

Finland votes for a new President

Voters in Finland are choosing on February 11 between two experienced politicians to be their next President, whose main task will be to steer the Nordic country’s foreign and security policy now that it is a member of NATO, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Former Prime Minister Alexander Stubb, 55, on the center right, and former Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto, 65, from the green left, largely agree on Finland’s foreign policy and security priorities.

Pope canonises first female Argentine saint before meeting with Milei

Pope Francis elevated to sainthood the first female saint from his native Argentina on February 11, an event that brought to the Vatican his former vocal critic, Argentine President Javier Milei. Mr. Milei, a right-wing libertarian, called Pope Francis an “imbecile” and accused him of “preaching communism” before he ran for president, but has softened his tone since taking office in December.

Jeff Bezos sells nearly 12 million Amazon shares worth at least $2 billion, with more to come

Jeff Bezos filed a statement with federal regulators indicating his sale of nearly 12 million shares of Amazon stock worth more than $2 billion. The Amazon executive chairman notified the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission of the sale of 11,997,698 shares of common stock on February 7 and 8. The collective value of the shares of Amazon, which is based in Seattle was more than $2.04 billion, according to the listed price totals.

U19 WC Final | Australia survive Limbani, Tiwary strikes to post 253/7 against India

Indian pacers Raj Limbani and Naman Tiwari struck timely blows but Australia still managed to post a competitive 253 for seven in the Under-19 World Cup title clash on February 11. Quite understandably, Australia chose to bat first in a pressure match but their batsmen, except Harjas Singh who made a 55 (64b, 3x4, 3x6) could not build on the starts on a rather easy-paced pitch. Limbani (3/38), who worked up a fair clip from the pitch, bowled opener Sam Konstas with a lovely in-coming delivery to deny the Aussies a quick start as they have done often in this tournament.