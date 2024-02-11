Congress MP from Jharkhand appears before ED for second consecutive day in money laundering case

February 11, 2024 04:53 pm | Updated 04:53 pm IST - Ranchi

Congress' Rajya Sabha MP from Jharkhand, Dhiraj Prasad Sahu, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate for the second consecutive day on February 11 for questioning in connection with a money laundering case, officials said.

Mr. Sahu entered the ED office in Ranchi around 3 pm.

The ED sleuths had on Saturday interrogated him for around 11 hours in connection with the money laundering case linked to alleged land fraud, in which the agency had recently arrested former chief minister Hemant Soren.

"Sahu has been asked to appear before ED sleuths for questioning again as the interrogation is yet to be completed," the officials said.

The ED was planning to record Mr. Sahu's statement in connection with his alleged links with Mr. Soren and a luxury car that was seized by the agency from the JMM executive president’s residence in Delhi during a search operation last month, the officials said.

According to the officials, ED sleuths found the car's key in the Jharkhand government-leased property in south Delhi and took the vehicle with them after the completion of the raids there.

Mr. Sahu, after the interrogation on Saturday night, told reporters that the questioning was related to the seized luxury vehicle.

"There is nothing much... The seized vehicle does not belong to the former CM and is owned by someone else... The investigations are on," Mr. Sahu had said.

The Congress MP was in the news in December last year after the Income Tax department seized ₹351.8 crore in cash during raids on the premises linked to Odisha-based Boudh Distillery Pvt. Ltd, promoted by his family.