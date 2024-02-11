Congress is dividing people over caste, language and region: PM Modi

February 11, 2024 05:55 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - BHOPAL

The Congress is trying to “create a divide among people in the name of caste, language and region” in its attempt to regain power, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday. He was speaking in Madhya Pradesh’s Jhabua district.

Mr. Modi said that the Congress and its friends could already see their defeat, and hence are resorting to their “last tricks”.

“I have to make you aware of the Congress’ conspiracy. The Congress and its friends have only two strengths. When they are in power, they loot. When they’re out of power, they create foot (divide) and get people to fight. Loot and foot are oxygen for the Congress. The public has already shut the doors for their loot in most States, so to regain power, they are busy creating a divide among people in the name of caste, language, and region,” he said.

The Prime Minister was addressing a tribal rally in Jhabua, which borders both Gujarat and Rajasthan. The three States have sizeable tribal votes, with the community constituting 21% of the population of Madhya Pradesh, 14.75% percent of Gujarat, and 13.5% of Rajasthan.

‘NDA to cross 400 seats’

Mr. Modi also claimed that while the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) was sure to get more than 400 seats in the upcoming Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) alone would cross the 370-seat mark.

“Senior leaders of the Opposition themselves have already started saying in the Parliament that in 2024, [we are getting] more than 400 seats. Even I am hearing about the NDA getting 400 seats, but I would also like to say that the BJP alone will cross the 370-seat mark,” Mr. Modi said, asking the public to add 370 votes for the BJP at each booth.

The Prime Minister, however, said that he had not come to Jhabua to campaign for the Lok Sabha polls, but had instead come as a “sevak (servant)” to thank the people of M.P. for ensuring the BJP’s victory in last year’s Assembly election.

“Through the Assembly poll, you have already told what your mood will be for the Lok Sabha,” he said.

Tribal welfare

Seeking the support of the tribal community in the general election, Mr. Modi said that it was the BJP government led by former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee that had established a separate ministry and budget for the interests of the community. “It was our government which has made record increase in the MSP [minimum support price] for forest produce. We also opened Van Dhan Kendras so that the tribal products get new marketplaces,” he said.

Saying that the tribal community was not a vote bank for the BJP, the Prime Minister said, “That’s why the Modi government decided to celebrate the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda as Janjatiya Gaurav Divas. That’s why I have laid the foundation of a university named after Krantisurya Tantya Bheel.”

He accused the Congress of not doing anything for the tribal community, whose children have been suffering from sickle cell anemia in children, despite being in power at both the Centre and the State for several years. “But for us, life matters, not votes. We started the campaign against sickle cell anemia not for the vote bank, but for the health of the tribal society. This shows the difference between the Congress’ and our intent,” Mr. Modi said, referring to the National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 launched by the Centre in 2023.

‘Congress’ hateful attitude’

“For the Congress, the tribals only mean some votes. They only remembered the villages, the poor, and the people from backward sections when the elections used to be announced,” Mr. Modi said, adding that the reason why M.P. was labeled as a “bimaru rajya (ill State)” was because of the Congress’ “hateful attitude towards the villages, and the backward and tribal regions”. He added: “Today, the most deprived and most backward people are the first priority in our government.”

The Prime Minister also took a swipe at the Congress over many of its leaders in the State joining the BJP in recent days. “Local Congress leaders have started asking their high command how they can go to seek votes against Modi. I have heard that there is a stampede inside the Madhya Pradesh Congress. Some leaders who are still there also do not want to take responsibilities. This is what happens with those who neglect the public. The Congress has been trapped in the swamp of its own sins,” he said.

Mr. Modi also said that the public’s “response to the Congress” so far was only the “interest”, adding that the “Congress’ full account is still pending,” he said.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister inaugurated or laid the foundations for development works worth ₹7,550 crore, including the inauguration of road development projects worth more than ₹3,275 crore benefitting the three States.