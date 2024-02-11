GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Shorts
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Haldwani violence | Uttarakhand govt. seeks additional Central forces

Internet services also continue to be suspended in Haldwani’s Banbhoolpura area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms

February 11, 2024 10:54 am | Updated 11:05 am IST - Haldwani (U'khand)

PTI
Market wears a deserted look as shops have been closed amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani, on February. 10, 2024.

Market wears a deserted look as shops have been closed amid curfew at Banbhoolpura area that witnessed arson and vandalism by a mob over the demolition of an allegedly illegally-built madrasa on Thursday, in Haldwani, on February. 10, 2024. | Photo Credit: PTI

The Uttarakhand government has sought more Central forces for deployment in Haldwani where violence erupted on February 8 after the demolition of an "illegal" madrassa, officials said.

They said four companies - containing about 100 personnel each - of the Central Paramilitary Forces have been sought from the Home Ministry to maintain law and order in Banbhoolpura area, the epicentre of the mob violence.

ALSO READ
Five arrested over Haldwani clashes; officials under fire for ignoring alerts

The requisition was sent to the Centre by Chief Secretary Radha Raturi.

Curfew remains in force in Banbhoopura area but has been lifted from the outer areas of the town. Nearly 1,100 security personnel are already deployed in the town.

Shops are still shut in Banbhoolpura and the roads deserted.

ALSO READ
Two dead as anti-encroachment drive turns violent in Uttarakhand

Internet services also continue to be suspended in the area to prevent rumour-mongering through social media platforms.

Six rioters were killed while 60 people were injured in Thursday's violence, officials said.

Related Topics

Uttarakhand / act of terror / riots

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.