December 01, 2022 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST

Gujarat Assembly elections | Voting ends in first phase; around 56.8 % polling registered

Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 p.m. on Thursday. Around 56.8 % voting was registered in the first phase. Barring a few minor incidents and some reports of problems in the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), the voting process, which commenced at 8 a.m., remained largely peaceful.

Mehrauli killing | Aftab Poonawala’s narco test successful, say officials

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala underwent a narco analysis test for almost two hours at a Rohini hospital in New Delhi on December 1 as part of the ongoing investigation in the case, officials said. Officials said Poonawala’s narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine. They said Poonawala reached Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8.40 a.m. and the narco test started around 10 a.m. After the test, he was kept under observation.

AAP leaders used Delhi excise policy as device to generate illegal funds: ED

Aam Aadmi Party leader Vijay Nair, arrested in connection with alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy case, received ₹100 crore in “kickbacks” from the ‘south group’ controlled by some businessmen and politicians, the Enforcement Directorate has informed a local court. Leaders of AAP, some of whom are part of the government, considered the policy as a “device” to allegedly generate illegal funds at the cost of the state exchequer, it told the court.

Apologies if my remarks were interpreted differently: Nadav Lapid on ‘The Kashmir Files’ controversy

Offering a “total apology” if his remarks on “ The Kashmir Files” had been misinterpreted, Israeli filmmaker Nadav Lapid has said his aim was not to insult the Kashmiri Pandit community or those who had suffered. “I didn’t want to insult anyone. My aim was never to insult the people or their relatives, who have suffered. I totally apologise if that’s the way they interpreted it,” Mr. Lapid, who has left the country since his remarks at the closing ceremony of the 53rd edition of the festival in Goa this week, told news channel CNN-News18 on Wednesday night.

Centre asks FM radio channels not to play songs glorifying drugs

In an advisory to FM radio channels, the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting has asked them to strictly adhere to the terms and conditions prescribed in grant of permission agreement and migration grant of permission agreement and not air any content in violation thereof. “Any violation shall entail such penal action as deemed fit in accordance with the terms and conditions laid down in the GOPA/MGOPA,” the advisory said.

India’s G20 Presidency will be consultative, collaborative, decisive: Jaishankar

As India assumed the presidency of G20, External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar said New Delhi’s endeavour would be to make consensus on key global issues more relevant through a wider process of consultation. Addressing the G20 University Connect initiative, the first event of India’s presidency of the grouping, Mr. Jaishankar said it would also be India’s endeavour to emerge as the voice of the global south — comprising Asia, Africa and Latin America — that has to face the brunt of polarisation and conflict in the developed world.

Delhi police challenges Shashi Tharoor’s acquittal in Sunanda Pushkar death case

The Delhi police approached the Delhi High Court challenging an August 2021 trial court’s order discharging Congress leader Shashi Tharoor from all charges, including abetment to suicide, in connection with the death of his wife Sunanda Pushkar in January 2014. During the brief hearing, Senior Advocate Vikas Pahwa, appearing for Mr. Tharoor, stated that the trial court order has been challenged after a delay of about 15 months. Mr. Pahwa further asked for the records of the case to be not shared with anyone who is not a party in the case.

Pakistan asks Russia for 30-40% discount on crude oil; Moscow turns down demand

A Pakistani delegation holding talks with their Russian counterparts has asked for a 30-40% discount on crude oil, a demand turned down by Moscow which said it could not offer anything right now as all volumes were committed, according to a media report on December 1. The delegation — comprising State Minister for Petroleum Musadik Malik, Secretary Petroleum Capt (retd) Muhammad Mahmood, joint secretary and officials of the Pakistan Embassy in Moscow — asked for a discount during talks in Moscow on Wednesday.

Biden hosts Macron amid friction over U.S. climate law

Presidents Joe Biden and Emmanuel Macron are celebrating the longstanding U.S.-French relationship — but these are friends with differences. The French President is using his visit to Washington to sharply criticise aspects of the U. S. president’s signature climate law as a bad deal for Europe. The two leaders will sit down in the Oval Office for morning talks that officials from both sides said were expected to largely center on the leaders’ efforts to stay united in their response to Russia’s war in Ukraine and to coordinate their approach to an increasingly assertive China. But ahead of Thursday’s meeting, Mr. Macron made clear that he and other European leaders remain deeply concerned about the incentives in a sweeping new climate-related law that favor American-made climate technology, including electric vehicles.

Hong Kong publisher Jimmy Lai’s national security trial postponed

The trial of a Hong Kong newspaper publisher who was arrested in a crackdown on a pro-democracy movement was postponed Thursday after the territory’s leader asked China to effectively block him from hiring a British defense lawyer. Jimmy Lai, 74, faces a possible life sentence if convicted under a national security law imposed by the ruling Communist Party on the former British colony. The government objected after judges on Monday approved Mr. Lai’s plan to hire Timothy Owen, a veteran human rights lawyer.

GST collection for November grows 11% year-on-year, drops 4% from October

India’s gross GST revenues were ₹1,45,687 crore in November 2022, 11% higher than a year ago, but nearly 4% below October’s kitty. Revenues from import of goods were 20% higher while domestic transactions, including import of services, yielded 8% higher taxes than November 2021. State GST collections in November accounted for ₹32,651 crore of revenues, while the Integrated GST kitty was ₹77,103 crore, including ₹38,635 crore collected on import of goods. GST Compensation Cess collections were at ₹10,433 crore, factoring in ₹817 crore collected on import of goods – marginally lower than the ₹10,505 crore collected in October 2022.

Pak vs Eng, 1st Test | England hit record-breaking 506/4 in just 75 overs on curtailed first day in Rawalpindi

Four of England’s top five batsmen smashed rapid hundreds in a record-breaking day of batting as the visitors racked up 506/4 on the opening day of the first Test against Pakistan in Rawalpindi on Thursday. It is the first time in test cricket that 500 runs have been scored on the first day. Openers Zak Crawley (122) and Ben Duckett (107) combined in a 233-run stand to give England a blazing start. Number three batsman Ollie Pope made 108 while Harry Brook, who was unbeaten on 101 off 81 balls, illustrated their approach best when he smashed six fours in an over from Saud Shakeel.

BCCI names Ashok Malhotra, Jatin Paranjape in new Cricket Advisory Committee to select new selection panel

Former India players and national selectors Ashok Malhotra and Jatin Paranjape will join Sulakshana Naik in the three-member Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) which will be entrusted with the duty of picking the new selection panel later this month. Malhotra replaced former India seamer Madan Lal and Paranjape came in place of Rudra Pratap Singh, who has joined Mumbai Indians as a talent scout. Only former women’s international Naik remained from the last committee.