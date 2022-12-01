  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022LIVE updates: Croatia vs Belgium; Canada vs Morocco at 8.30 p.m.

Mehrauli killing | Aftab Poonawala's narco test successful, say officials

December 01, 2022 03:17 pm | Updated 05:51 pm IST - New Delhi

PTI
Aftab Amin Poonawala being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi on Nov. 15, 2022. File

Aftab Amin Poonawala being brought to the Mehrauli forest area, in New Delhi on Nov. 15, 2022. File | Photo Credit: PTI

Shraddha Walkar murder accused Aftab Poonawala underwent a narco analysis test for almost two hours at a Rohini hospital in New Delhi on December 1 as part of the ongoing investigation in the case, officials said.

Officials said Poonawala’s narco test was completely successful and his health condition was absolutely fine.

Also read: ‘Didn’t have any idea that Aftab had a girlfriend before and that he had killed her’

They said Poonawala reached Dr. Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital in Rohini at 8.40 a.m. and the narco test started around 10 a.m. After the test, he was kept under observation.

Watch | What are Narco and Polygraph tests?

Before undergoing the test, a general check-up was done to check his blood pressure, pulse rate, body temperature and heart beat, a senior official said.

A consent form with complete details of Poonawala and the team conducting his narco test was read out to him as part of the procedure. After he signed the form, the narco analysis procedure was started, the official said.

Narco analysis involves intravenous administration of a drug (such as sodium pentothal, scopolamine, and sodium amytal) that causes the person undergoing it to enter into various stages of anaesthesia.

ALSO READ
Mehrauli murder case: Police recover one of the mini-saws used by Aftab Poonawalla

In the hypnotic stage, the person becomes less inhibited and is more likely to divulge information, which would usually not be revealed in the conscious state.

Investigating agencies use this test after other pieces of evidence do not provide a clear picture of a case.

The Delhi Police earlier said it sought Poonawalla’s narco analysis test as his responses during interrogation were “deceptive” in nature.

The Supreme Court has ruled that narco-analysis, brain mapping, and polygraph tests cannot be conducted on any person without his or her consent.

ALSO READ
Mehrauli murder | Accused Aftab Poonawala undergoes pending polygraph sessions

Also, statements made during this test are not admissible as primary evidence in the court, except under certain circumstances when the Bench thinks that the facts and nature of the case permit it.

Twenty-eight-year-old Poonawalla allegedly strangled his live-in partner Walkar and sawed her body into 35 pieces which he kept in a 300-litre fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in South Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the city over several days.

He was arrested on November 12 and sent to five-day police custody, which was further extended by five days on November 17. The court on November 26 sent him to judicial custody for 13 days.

Related Topics

crime, law and justice

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.